Ward 6 Norman City council member won't seek reelection after nearly 3 years in office

Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection next year to pursue new interests and career avenues.
Foreman is currently working on her doctorate in administration and leadership from Southern Nazarene University which she is on track to complete this year. Foreman said she wants to avoid the possibility of running for another term and then later stepping down because of career offers.
“I want to complete my term. I care about my constituents and the work that I do. Stepping down in the middle of a term is not acceptable to me …Ward 6 votes more than any other ward and … I want Ward 6 to be able to select who they want to represent them in the next election,” Foreman said.
Foreman said she was first interested in joining the Norman City Council in 2016 when she became a homeowner in Ward 6. As a property owner, she felt more vested in financial issues emerging in the city.
In 2020, Foreman successfully ran for the Ward 6 seat over incumbent Bill Scanlon, winning 52.1 percent of the votes over Scanlon’s 47.49 percent.
Throughout her time in council, Foreman worked on infrastructure legislation improving sidewalks and roads, such as installing sidewalks on Rock Creek Road near Norman North High School last summer.
“I always want to help move the dial about things that aren’t super partisan and actually help residents,” Foreman said.
Forman said she was very proud of her work with the council supporting the emergency warming shelter and The Share Center, a grocery story-style food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity.
“One of the happiest votes I ever made was approving The Share Center so our community members who are low income can go in and get food with dignity,” Foreman said.
With the time she has remaining in office, Foreman said she wants to push for a crisis response unit to address mental health issues. Foreman referenced Shannon Hanchett, an advocate and Norman business owner, who died in police custody on Dec. 8.
“How many other people in our community are facing similar circumstances and struggles because there's no good alternative for mental health crises?” Foreman said.
As a council member, Foreman said she has been dedicated to keeping partisan politics outside of local government.
“As council members, we need to be leaders and that means we have to look beyond (political) parties for the greater good and what is important for the city and rural neighbors,” Forman said. “We need to be running the narrative of togetherness and unity.”
Foreman said while she’s faced many difficulties and obstacles as a council member, such as negative pushback from voters and fellow council members, she is still grateful for the experiences and opportunities she’s had.
“Once you've been in this position, even though you deal with a lot, I don't think the passion ever leaves you,” Foreman said.
As for the future, Foreman said she plans with any new pursuit to continue to advocate for local government.
“I will always advocate for the best interest of the people,” Foreman said. “I want to continue to support groups and movements that encourage others to get involved and educated.”
