'This is period poverty': Menstruators struggle to gain access to hygiene products amid resource scarcity, price increases

In the U.S., stores have seen a considerable decrease in product availability and increase in prices for items like menstrual hygiene products.
Notably, tampons have taken a large hit. In a rough estimate, Statista found that in 2020, about 34.1 million consumers in the U.S. answered “yes” when asked if they used tampons. Over the last decade, menstruators have seen a steady increase in hygiene product price. Average prices rose 9.8 percent for tampons and 8.3 percent for a package of menstrual pads from January of this year through May 28, according to NeilsenIQ.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 50.5 percent of the population can menstruate. However, period supplies are also not eligible to purchase with government aid programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
“Period products are already inaccessible to many menstruators, and the higher prices that accompany the scarcity of period products will hit those who live in period poverty the hardest,” Rylie Mansuetti, member of the Period OKC board of directors, wrote to the OU Daily via email. “Shortage or not, thousands of Oklahomans still can’t access the menstrual products they need. … This is period poverty and the effects are harmful to the physical and mental health of our community."
Mansuetti added that college students “absolutely” are affected by period poverty and lack of access. She said that in college she struggled to purchase pads and tampons each month, eventually buying a DivaCup to save money.
“When someone is pursuing their education and also has to worry about making their pad and tampon last as long as possible, they aren’t able to focus as well as their nonmenstruating classmates,” Mansuetti said. “They risk leaving a tampon in too long or getting irritated from having a dirty pad on for too long. They also face the economic impact of higher-priced products.”
Access to Hygiene Products
On campus, students have access to Health Services and Women’s Health Advocacy.
University Health Services is based out of Goddard, which is located near the Bizzell Memorial Library. They are well known for their “sexperts,” peer sex education, counseling options and access to hygiene products and medications alike.
In freshmen-level University College courses, Goddard often has their “sexperts” and health advocates give presentations on what resources are accessible to students at the university. These resources include: menstrual products, healthcare and contraceptives, such as Plan B and IUDs.
The PERIOD @ OU chapter of WHA is working in tandem with PERIOD to start a menstrual movement, according to both websites.
For those who do not have sanitary items on campus during a cycle, WHA provides products in most women’s and gender-neutral restrooms on campus. They are also working to destigmatize the conversations surrounding menstruation and health for people who can become pregnant, according to their website.
Alternatives to Traditional Menstrual Products
Due to the shortage of pads and tampons, and the subsequent increase in prices, these products may not be the best option for all menstruators. However, there are several alternative options available for those who need them.
Menstrual cups are relatively small, bell-shaped cups made of either medical-grade silicone, rubber, latex or elastomer that are inserted in a similar fashion to a tampon. The cup can gather about 10-38 milliliter of fluid, and it is advised that a user empty the contents every four to 12 hours depending on flow and cup type, according to research published by Lancet Public Health.
DivaCup, a well-known menstrual cup brand, encourages users to boil the cup before the first use, rinse every time after emptying the cup’s contents, wipe off any material that might be left in the cup and regularly sanitize the cup to avoid infections.
Menstrual hygiene is something key to remember when using new or unfamiliar products. The misuse of tampons or menstrual cups can lead to the development of toxic shock syndrome. This illness is commonly referred to as TSS and occurs when the product user doesn’t regularly change their tampon or properly sanitize their menstrual cup.
Planned Parenthood recommends rinsing a menstrual cup before reinserting, as well as closely following the sanitizing instructions included with its box.
Period underwear are a great option for those who’d like to avoid extra products and favor “free bleeding,” a movement of menstruators who choose to bleed without the use of traditional absorbent products.
Period underwear are meant to be washed after use like normal clothing. Similar to regular underwear, these undergarments range in style, size and absorbent capability. New York Times writer Nancy Redd reviewed several brands and styles of period underwear to compile a list of best to worst products, depending on each person’s needs.
“The style that will be best for you depends on your period flow and preferences,” according to Redd’s article.
With single-use pads becoming less available, reusable cloth pads have become a better option, providing benefits for menstruators who use them. Not only are they more eco-friendly, reusable pads are also more cost effective, according to Trade to Aid.
Similar to single-use pads, this product comes in many sizes and materials, ranging from cotton to spandex material with clips on the wings to secure the product to your undergarment. Most brands range in size and thickness that helps each person customize both fit and flow control.
To clean reusable pads, soak them in cold water overnight, and wash them with light detergent in a standard washing machine. Stains might appear on the fabric, but it shouldn’t affect the overall hygiene and absorbency of the pad.
What to Do With This Information
For questions about sex ed, contraceptives or menstrual cycles, students can reach out to any of the resource centers listed above. Each website has contact information in the form of phone and email.
Students concerned about privacy should note that HIPAA laws apply to healthcare at the age of 18. They keep all medical files private from everyone but healthcare providers and the patient. These laws allow the patient themself to decide whom, when and what they are comfortable disclosing about their treatment. However, this only applies if you’re not paying with a joint insurance policy.
