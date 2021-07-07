You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tarahumara's Mexican Cafe and Cantina temporarily closes for renovations

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
tarahumara's

The storefront of Tarahumara's Mexican Cafe and Cantina, a local Mexican restaurant. 

 Via Tarahumara's Facebook page

Tarahumara's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Norman is temporarily closing its doors for renovations until July 12. 

Tarahumara's is an authentic Mexican restaurant that serves food based on recipes from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to its Facebook page. The son of Efrain Romero, the restaurant's owner, confirmed the establishment's plans for renovations to The Daily in an in-person interview. 

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments