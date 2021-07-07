Tarahumara's Mexican Cafe and Cantina temporarily closes for renovations

Tarahumara's Mexican Cafe and Cantina in Norman is temporarily closing its doors for renovations until July 12.
Tarahumara's is an authentic Mexican restaurant that serves food based on recipes from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to its Facebook page. The son of Efrain Romero, the restaurant's owner, confirmed the establishment's plans for renovations to The Daily in an in-person interview.
This article will be updated when more information is available.
