Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities

Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy.
A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.
In the Nov. 4 petition, Adrianne Johnson, the parent of an 11-year-old Alcott Middle School student, wrote her son was in “physical pain and emotional distress” after being put in a “loud, unsupervised room of older students.”
Johnson is seeking an award for damages in excess of $75,000 for the alleged abuse to her son.
According to the petition, the boy has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. He also has heart problems and cognitive problems causing him to function as a 7- or 8-year-old and is blind in his left eye.
Johnson’s son is considered a child with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and was placed in an Individualized Education Program, the petition states. However, NPS allegedly placed him in a classroom with 14- and 15-year-old students, which violated his Individualized Education Program and resulted in bullying, according to the petition.
“NPS had a legal duty to take such steps as a reasonably prudent person would take to protect (him) from that risk,” the petition stated. “NPS also had a legal duty to provide an educational environment to (him) safe from bullying and protect him from the same.”
The petition also alleges the boy, whose disabilities made him prone to sensory discomfort, was called a racial slur in front of an Alcott teacher after he had an outburst due to the noisy environment.
