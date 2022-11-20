 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities

nps meeting 09/13

A Norman community member expresses concerns regarding Oklahoma House Bill 1775 on Sept. 13. 

 Taylor Jones/OU Daily

Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy.

A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.

In the Nov. 4 petition, Adrianne Johnson, the parent of an 11-year-old Alcott Middle School student, wrote her son was in “physical pain and emotional distress” after being put in a “loud, unsupervised room of older students.”

Johnson is seeking an award for damages in excess of $75,000 for the alleged abuse to her son.

According to the petition, the boy has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. He also has heart problems and cognitive problems causing him to function as a 7- or 8-year-old and is blind in his left eye.

Johnson’s son is considered a child with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and was placed in an Individualized Education Program, the petition states. However, NPS allegedly placed him in a classroom with 14- and 15-year-old students, which violated his Individualized Education Program and resulted in bullying, according to the petition.

“NPS had a legal duty to take such steps as a reasonably prudent person would take to protect (him) from that risk,” the petition stated. “NPS also had a legal duty to provide an educational environment to (him) safe from bullying and protect him from the same.”

The petition also alleges the boy, whose disabilities made him prone to sensory discomfort, was called a racial slur in front of an Alcott teacher after he had an outburst due to the noisy environment.

Tags

Junior news reporter

Kaly Phan is a journalism junior and junior news reporter at the Daily. She started in the fall of 2021 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Trophy Club, Texas.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments