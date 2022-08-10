OU updates COVID-19 policies for Norman campus, suspends use of dashboard

OU updated its COVID-19 protocols for its Norman campus on Wednesday, encouraging the community to get vaccinated and use the Healthy Together app, and announced the suspension of updates to its COVID-19 dashboard.
OU, again, encouraged its community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines are required for employees and students who have patient-facing responsibilities, as well as all individuals who are participating in study abroad programs.
OU students, faculty and staff are also still encouraged to use the Healthy Together app to screen and report a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms.
OU said, on its Norman campus, masking is welcomed, but not enforced. OU took away its two-week masking requirement if there is a reported positive case of COVID-19 in a classroom, meaning the class does not have to wear masks if someone tests positive.
Masks are still required for individuals in patient-facing settings. OU recommends social distancing in patient care and clinical research settings, but, again, it is not enforced.
The university also said since there is still a potential students and instructors will be away from classes due to COVID-19-related illness or isolation, makeup assignments and instructional adjustments will need to be accommodated. Faculty members are asked to follow the Norman campus Instructional Continuity guidelines in these cases.
Faculty cannot change the instructional modality of their classes without approval from the Provost’s Office.
Supervisors for on-campus jobs are asked to provide flexible work schedules and locations for employees who are quarantining and need to work remotely.
In managing the daily routine cleaning of campus, OU said it considers “all applicable government and industry cleaning and safety standards.” Department or area managers are responsible for obtaining cleaning supplies and providing for the cleaning of office equipment. Individuals are responsible for the cleaning of their personal and shared spaces.
According to the updated policy, any visitors or vendors on campus are required to adhere to the university protocols and requirements for entry and continued attendance at university events and facilities.
OU also offered an update on monkeypox, saying the university will closely monitor the state of monkeypox across OU’s three campuses and the state as a whole. The university will share more information as it develops. If students, faculty or staff are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, they are encouraged to call their campus health center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.