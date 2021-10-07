OU Students for Reproductive Justice holds march to 'protect rights' of Oklahomans, Texans

An OU student organization focused on reproductive issues held a march Wednesday on the South Oval to rally against recent “pro-life” legislation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, as well as similar legislation in other states.
OU pre-law criminology and women's and gender studies sophomore Katherine Wooldridge said Students for Reproductive Justice used the protest to show support for students that may be impacted by the anti-abortion bills passed and proposed in Texas and Oklahoma, as well as other states. The purpose of the organization is to promote access to health care and the right to make decisions about one's own body around campus.
Stitt signed legislation including a bill providing safeguards surrounding the use of abortion-inducing drugs, and another restoring Oklahoma’s prohibition on abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. On Sept. 1, Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong temporarily blocked one bill signed by Stitt banning abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and another that would have deemed abortions as "unprofessional conduct" by doctors. Organizations involved in the lawsuit say they plan to go to the Oklahoma Supreme Court to try to get all the laws blocked.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked Texas Senate Bill 8, which serves as a near-total abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions to cases where rape or incest was involved. Texas has filed notice it will appeal Pitman's ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Co-President of SRJ at OU, Haley Lewsey, said the protest was organized to protect people’s right to abortions in Oklahoma and neighboring states.
“This march is important to us, and we organized it because we are helping fight to protect the rights of all the people around us, especially our neighbors in Texas,” Lewsey said. “Senate Bill 8 outlaws abortion at six weeks and offers a $10,000 bounty to anyone who assists someone get an abortion. We believe this blatantly disregards our rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health.”
Anti-abortion bills, much like those passed in Texas, are set to take effect next month in Oklahoma. The proposed legislation would create new restrictions on medically-induced abortions and who can perform them.
“There are a bunch of bills that are going to be passed and enacted into law on Nov. 1,” Lewsey said. “(Oklahoma legislation) would have very similar effects to the bills that are going on in Texas right now. It would make it a lot harder for people to find abortion care and clinics that will take them in.”
Wooldridge said she was inspired to attend the protest because she sees pregnancy and the decision to have a family as a personal choice. She said women shouldn’t lose control over that.
“We're hoping to send a message to our students that are from Texas, have family in Texas and all of our student body that they're not alone,” Wooldridge said. “We stand with them, and that this is a really scary time for people that can get pregnant … We're going to continue to fight for their access to healthcare and resources.”
Amid a rise in restrictions surrounding access to abortions across the country and in Oklahoma, Wooldridge said she sees a potential danger for some students. She also said individuals are more likely to perform unsafe abortions themselves due to a lack of accessible resources or have to travel far distances to be seen at an abortion clinic.
“What we're going to end up seeing is a rise in people that have maybe tried to induce an abortion at home, unsafely. … But what this also does is put undue pressure on clinics, or neighboring states, because so many more people are going to be trying to go there,” Wooldridge said. “Then, that makes it harder for them to be able to provide for their own state.”
Lewsey said one reason she attended the protest was because of personal interests and future plans. She said she hopes to become a doctor and abortion care provider.
“I've always been really passionate about social justice and especially reproductive rights. … I just want to protect everyone's right to have an abortion if they want to,” Lewsey said.
The OU SRJ offers ways for community members to get involved in advocating for abortion care in Oklahoma. Much of this can be done by joining their email list, GroupMe or connecting with them on social media. There is also the option for individuals to volunteer directly with abortion providers in the state to work in the office or be clinic escorts.
