OU student leaders make 'voices heard' during Higher Education Day

OU SGA and student government representatives from other Oklahoma universities meet with Gov. Kevin Stitt Feb. 15. 

OU student government leaders met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and state legislators at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Tuesday to lobby for higher education.

Higher Education Day is an opportunity for student leaders from Oklahoma universities to meet with state legislators to share their college experiences and discuss the importance of funding higher education. OU student leaders met with about 60 legislators while at the state Capitol, SGA President Zack Lissau wrote in an email.

Higher Ed Day allows important dialogue to take place between students and those who represent them,” Lissau wrote. “We were successful in making our voices heard, and I, along with the other University of Oklahoma student leaders, am excited to continue advocating for OU students and students across the state that benefit from higher education.”

Lissau was one of four student government presidents to attend Higher Education Day at the capital. He was joined by OU SGA Vice President Denzel Akuffo, other OU SGA executive members and student government representatives from Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa and the University of Central Oklahoma.

Lissau wrote that it’s important to discuss higher education funding in light of OU’s proposed 3 percent tuition increase. He urged OU students to contact legislators and register to vote to make their voices heard.

“Higher Ed Day is immensely important because elected officials have an opportunity to engage with their constituents,” Lissau said. “Legislators should listen to students. We are the future generation, and the decisions they are making today will affect us all for generations to come.”

