OU announces times, locations for spring commencement, convocations

OU’s Commencement Ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and 20 major-specific convocations will take place over this weekend.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. will address and confer all graduates and doctoral degree candidates will be individually recognized at the university-wide commencement on May 12. Randall L. Stephenson, former chairman and chief executive officer for AT&T Inc., will be the 2023 commencement speaker.
At individual college convocations, graduates will be recognized, have their photo taken and be given their diploma. Graduates are expected to attend both the commencement ceremony and their specific college’s convocation. All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture: 9 a.m. May 13, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
The Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Humanities and Natural Sciences division: 4.p.m. May 13, Lloyd Noble Center.
The Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences – Professional Programs and Social Sciences: 7:30 p.m. May 13, Lloyd Noble Center.
The College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences: 12:30 p.m. May 14, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
Michael F. Price College of Business: 12:30 p.m. May 13, Lloyd Noble Center.
Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy: 9.a.m. May 13, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education: 12:30 p.m. May 13, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
Gallogly College of Engineering: 9 a.m. May 13, Lloyd Noble Center.
Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts: 7:30 p.m. May 13, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
David L. Boren College of International Studies: 4 p.m. May 13, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication: 4 p.m. May 13, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
The College of Law – Juris Doctorate: 3:30 p.m. May 14, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
The College of Law – Master of Legal Studies: 6:30 p.m. May 14, T. Howard McCasland Field House.
The College of Professional and Continuing Studies: 12:30 p.m. May 13, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
The College of Allied Health – Communication Sciences and Disorders and Nutritional Sciences: 10 a.m. May 13, Baugh Auditorium at Oklahoma Christian University.
The College of Allied Health – Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences and Rehabilitation Sciences: 1 p.m. May 13, Baugh Auditorium at Oklahoma Christian University.
The College of Dentistry – Doctor of Dental Surgery: 12:30 p.m. May 14, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
The College of Dentistry – Dental Hygiene: 3:30 p.m. May 14, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
The College of Medicine: 11 a.m. May 20, Lloyd Noble Center.
The Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing: 2 p.m. May 14, Lloyd Noble Center.
The College of Pharmacy: 10 a.m. May 20, Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall at Catlett Music Center.
The Hudson College of Public Health: 10 a.m. May 13, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
The Health Sciences Center Graduate College: 2 p.m. May 13, David L. Boren Student Union.
For more information visit OU's commencement website.
