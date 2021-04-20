OU’s Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies to host virtual lecture 'Justice for Greenwood'

OU’s Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies is hosting a virtual lecture titled “Justice for Greenwood: Public Nuisance Litigation to Repair the Continued Harm of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,” by Damario Solomon-Simmons.
Solomon-Simmons is an adjunct professor of African and African-American Studies at OU and has been a practicing attorney for almost 17 years. He serves as the Managing Partner at SolomonSimmonsLaw, according to his LinkedIn profile, a law firm based in Oklahoma.
According to his website, Solomon-Simmons has represented clients in federal, state, tribal, and administrative courts. He specializes in Civil and Human Rights, Wrongful Death, Employment Discrimination, Public Policy, and Sports Law. Solomon-Simmons has managed business and legal affairs for high-profile clients such as athletes for the NFL and Olympics, and advocates for reparations for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The event will take place April 21 and runs from noon to 1 p.m. Those interested can register here.
