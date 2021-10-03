OU releases 2020 statistics indicating increase in sexual assault reports, liquor law violation arrests

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
OU released its Annual Security and Fire Safety Report with compiled crime statistics from 2018-2020, revealing an increase in sexual assault reports and a decrease in drug law violations.
OU experienced an increase in rape reports on campus with 24 reports in 2020, 21 reports in 2019 and 18 reports in 2018, according to the safety report. Reports of fondling on campus remained the same from 12 in 2019 to 12 in 2020. In 2018, 10 reports were made.
In comparison, Oklahoma State University reported 20 cases of rape on campus in 2018, 17 cases in 2019 and three cases in 2020. OSU also reported eight cases of fondling on campus in 2018, four in 2019 and six in 2020.
The University of Texas reported 15 cases of rape on campus in 2018, 18 cases in 2019 and 20 cases in 2020. UT also reported two cases of fondling on campus in 2018, four cases in 2019 and 10 cases in 2020.
OU reported an increase in the number of liquor law violation arrests and disciplinary referrals on campus from 173 in 2019 to 237 in 2020. In 2018, OU reported 256 violations. OSU reported 238 violation arrests and disciplinary referrals on campus in 2020, and UT reported 66.
OU also reported an increase of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson on campus from 19 in 2018 and 15 in 2019 to 26 in 2020. OSU reported 14 cases of similar offenses on campus in 2020 and UT reported 42 cases.
Statistics are reported by the OU Police Department, the Norman Police Department, the OU Division of Student Affairs, OU Residence Life, OU Housing, and the OU Athletics Department, according to the safety report. The full report is available here.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexual Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
