OU recognizes 168 students graduating with perfect grade-point averages

Bizzell Memorial Library

The Bizzell Memorial Library on Nov. 16, 2022.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

In OU’s graduating class of 2023, 168 students maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average throughout their undergraduate education, including 87 Oklahoma residents, according to a press release.

A ceremony was held on Thursday to commemorate their achievement where each student received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon to be worn during graduation ceremonies.

Students from Oklahoma 

Ardmore: Rylee Sudberry, communication sciences and disorders

Bartlesville: Noah B. Barber, mechanical engineering; Erica Hurd, world language education

Blanchard: Ana Spradley, letters

Broken Arrow: Graham R. Chapple, mathematics and biology; Hailey S. Dumont, biology; Erica O’Brien, advertising

Chickasha: Jared L. Noblitt, finance

Choctaw: Brooke Haden, community health; Ava D. Moore, interior design

Claremore: Aaron B. Reid, industrial and systems engineering, and letters

Coalgate: Hannah E. Ivey, political science

Del City: Ka’Tani Gouch, journalism

Edmond: Saramarie O. Azzun, planned program; Ishan R. Bhanot, biology; Max J. Bouvette, chemical biosciences; Breashay F. Burke, nursing; Sara K. Jarjoura, biology; Caroline E. Judd, psychology; Alexa May Lalli, professional writing; Nathan D. Leiphart, astrophysics; Amelia K. Melton, management; Emily A. Murphy, criminology; Grayson T. Ramer, biology; Logan M. Scott, mechanical engineering; Christopher T. Sipols, microbiology

Elgin: Allison L. McClung, English

Enid: Nicole Bushman, special education; Alex K. Kim, healthcare business; Colton S. Wamsley, industrial and systems engineering; Briley L. Yunker, biology

Grandfield: Laylee Ramirez, health and exercise science

Kingfisher: Sarah N. Sanders, biology

Lamont: Caroline R. Muegge, communication sciences and disorders

Midwest City: Leilani Armstrong, art; Madison L. Barron, community health

Moore: Reo Hayashizaki, finance; Trinity Mavis, elementary education

Norman: Willow X. Arana, industrial and systems engineering; Emma A. Base, accounting; Elizabeth L. Duncan, biomedical engineering; Kathleen S. Kernal, political science; Lauren A. Mudd, health and exercise science; Andrew R. Murray, computer engineering; Colleen Ozment, early childhood education; Reese Phillips, music; Aaron M. Pierce, computer science; Joshua A. Robinson, entrepreneurship and venture management; Arnold D. Sison, chemical engineering; Kathleen Weinand, social work; Kate F. Wheeler, biology; Alyssa Wiley, international studies

Oklahoma City: Holly Culver, communication sciences and disorders; London Faulkner, political science; Daniel J. Fitzpatrick, mechanical engineering; Joseph S. LaSala, electrical engineering; Vy T. Ngo, biology; Karson P. Potts, film and media studies; Megan C. Szymanski, letters; Mulan Tang, biomedical engineering; Jonathon Tvaryanas, Russian, and international security studies

Owasso: Riley Pirtle, early childhood education

Piedmont: Marinne Morgan, psychology

Sand Springs: Kyler J. Clark, mechanical engineering

Sapulpa: Hannah D. Berry, management; Jace C. Hill, anthropology

Shawnee: Alexander R. Lunsford, computer science

Stillwater: Claire H. Grace, communication

Stilwell: Erika N. Vanderheiden, architectural engineering

Tulsa: Mia Bockelman, criminology, and psychology; Emma Clary, psychology, and biology; Sydni Eagleton, planned program; Amy Gonders, early childhood education; Anna C. LaGere, international business; Bradley C. McNeese, finance; Emma Shealy, creative media production; Nicholas F. Stoia, computer engineering; Nicholas J. Thompson, computer science; Isabella Zaidle, letters

Woodward: Brayden L. Love, political science

Out-of-state students 

Rogers, Arkansas: Kaylee E. Jackson, accounting

Los Angeles, California: Justin M. Marlow, drama

Boulder, Colorado: Julian C. Schima, meteorology

Centennial, Colorado: Ian P. Gray, architectural studies

Colorado Springs, Colorado: John B. Powers, microbiology

Fort Collins, Colorado: Lauren E. Martis, community health

Bolton, Connecticut: Julianne M. Fisher, economics

Jupiter, Florida: Olivia P. Payson, political science, and musical theatre

Atlanta, Georgia: Angelora Castellano, classics, and international studies

Lake Villa, Illinois: Nicholas C. Schneider, electrical engineering

Clear Lake, Iowa: Rowan M. Fread, linguistics, and Spanish

Iowa City, Iowa: Colleen Bloeser, community health

Derby, Kansas: Katrina M. Mason, environmental engineering

Kansas City, Kansas: Cody L. Davis, meteorology

Lawrence, Kansas: Sophia A. Mitra, nursing; Samantha M. Williams, biomedical engineering

Pittsburg, Kansas: Devin M. McAfee, meteorology

Sandwich, Massachuestts: Joseph F. Rotondo, meteorology, and mathematics

Rochester Hills, Michigan: Rohit R. Mital, biology

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Lily E. Vanner, drama

Lee’s Summit, Missouri: Kinady G. Allen, music education

Omaha, Nebraska: Emma K. Safranek, meteorology

North Las Vegas, Nevada: Hannah L. Bermudez, accounting

Mars, Pennsylvania: Dylan N. Becker, biology

West Grove, Pennsylvania: Luke H. Kaucic, mathematics, and finance

Austin, Texas: Kale A. Kitlowski, biology; Tucker W. Wise, finance

Belton, Texas: Marcus C. Ake, meteorology, mathematics, and German; Jack Cornette, computer engineering

Coppell, Texas: Kaitlyn Sork, nursing

Dallas, Texas: Mia Alvarado, human relations; David Asche, journalism; Courtney A. Lambert, marketing; Alexis C. Reardon, marketing; Elise M. Welch, human health and biology

Flower Mound, Texas: Paige N. Stanley, political science; Faith Townsend, public relations; Hannah Walthall, nursing

Fort Worth, Texas: Peyton C. Armstrong, social work; Abigail Averitte, psychology; Kate B. Liao, biology, and economics; Attie E. Marshall, environmental sustainability; Abigail A. Ring, accounting

Frisco, Texas: Kylie N. Prys, nursing

Heath, Texas: Morgan E. Lamberth, economics

Holliday, Texas: Chase N. Borchardt, sports business

Houston, Texas: Rachel P. Hallett, nursing; Susan A. McConn, psychology; Spencer-Kate Webb, marketing

Irving, Texas: Catherine G. Meenan, accounting

Keller, Texas: Delaney McDonald, public relations; Emma G. Shields, chemical engineering

Longview, Texas: Nitin Rangu, psychology

Lubbock, Texas: Julia C. Camp, psychology

McKinney, Texas: Kevin M. Fritz, biomedical engineering; Kirsten N. Hesita, nursing

New Braunfels, Texas: Julia Weatherford, international studies

North Richland Hills, Texas: Micah D’Armand de Chateauvieux, biochemistry

Plano, Texas: Amal N. Al-Hafi, marketing; Cooper S. Slay, accounting

Rockwall, Texas: Graeson N. Lynskey, drama

San Antonio, Texas: Sutton Bristol, creative media production

Southlake, Texas: Delaney B. Bell, visual communication, Barrett R. Engler, political science

Sunray, Texas: Kaiden J. Nelson, mechanical engineering

Westlake, Texas: Hannah L. Johnston, marketing

Glen Allen, Virginia: Ethan M. Schaefer, meteorology

Mechanicsville, Virginia: Victor Reynolds, social studies education

Norfolk, Virginia: Imogen Connell, professional writing

Jackson, Wyoming: Kathlyn Dannewald, environmental studies, and political science

Yerevan, Armenia: Kristina Aleksanyan, international studies

Toronto, Canada: David Sandro, supply chain management

Guam: Brittany N. Treaster, psychology

New Delhi, India: Joy Nath, linguistics, and economics

Turin, Italy: Abdessattar Karim, management information systems

Nepal: Angat N. Yogi, management information systems

Oman: Mohammed Ali Aamir Al Hinaai, architectural engineering

Piestany, Slovakia: Jakub Kostka, international security studies

Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter, senior news reporter and news editor. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

