OU recognizes 168 students graduating with perfect grade-point averages

In OU’s graduating class of 2023, 168 students maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average throughout their undergraduate education, including 87 Oklahoma residents, according to a press release.
A ceremony was held on Thursday to commemorate their achievement where each student received a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon to be worn during graduation ceremonies.
Students from Oklahoma
Ardmore: Rylee Sudberry, communication sciences and disorders
Bartlesville: Noah B. Barber, mechanical engineering; Erica Hurd, world language education
Blanchard: Ana Spradley, letters
Broken Arrow: Graham R. Chapple, mathematics and biology; Hailey S. Dumont, biology; Erica O’Brien, advertising
Chickasha: Jared L. Noblitt, finance
Choctaw: Brooke Haden, community health; Ava D. Moore, interior design
Claremore: Aaron B. Reid, industrial and systems engineering, and letters
Coalgate: Hannah E. Ivey, political science
Del City: Ka’Tani Gouch, journalism
Edmond: Saramarie O. Azzun, planned program; Ishan R. Bhanot, biology; Max J. Bouvette, chemical biosciences; Breashay F. Burke, nursing; Sara K. Jarjoura, biology; Caroline E. Judd, psychology; Alexa May Lalli, professional writing; Nathan D. Leiphart, astrophysics; Amelia K. Melton, management; Emily A. Murphy, criminology; Grayson T. Ramer, biology; Logan M. Scott, mechanical engineering; Christopher T. Sipols, microbiology
Elgin: Allison L. McClung, English
Enid: Nicole Bushman, special education; Alex K. Kim, healthcare business; Colton S. Wamsley, industrial and systems engineering; Briley L. Yunker, biology
Grandfield: Laylee Ramirez, health and exercise science
Kingfisher: Sarah N. Sanders, biology
Lamont: Caroline R. Muegge, communication sciences and disorders
Midwest City: Leilani Armstrong, art; Madison L. Barron, community health
Moore: Reo Hayashizaki, finance; Trinity Mavis, elementary education
Norman: Willow X. Arana, industrial and systems engineering; Emma A. Base, accounting; Elizabeth L. Duncan, biomedical engineering; Kathleen S. Kernal, political science; Lauren A. Mudd, health and exercise science; Andrew R. Murray, computer engineering; Colleen Ozment, early childhood education; Reese Phillips, music; Aaron M. Pierce, computer science; Joshua A. Robinson, entrepreneurship and venture management; Arnold D. Sison, chemical engineering; Kathleen Weinand, social work; Kate F. Wheeler, biology; Alyssa Wiley, international studies
Oklahoma City: Holly Culver, communication sciences and disorders; London Faulkner, political science; Daniel J. Fitzpatrick, mechanical engineering; Joseph S. LaSala, electrical engineering; Vy T. Ngo, biology; Karson P. Potts, film and media studies; Megan C. Szymanski, letters; Mulan Tang, biomedical engineering; Jonathon Tvaryanas, Russian, and international security studies
Owasso: Riley Pirtle, early childhood education
Piedmont: Marinne Morgan, psychology
Sand Springs: Kyler J. Clark, mechanical engineering
Sapulpa: Hannah D. Berry, management; Jace C. Hill, anthropology
Shawnee: Alexander R. Lunsford, computer science
Stillwater: Claire H. Grace, communication
Stilwell: Erika N. Vanderheiden, architectural engineering
Tulsa: Mia Bockelman, criminology, and psychology; Emma Clary, psychology, and biology; Sydni Eagleton, planned program; Amy Gonders, early childhood education; Anna C. LaGere, international business; Bradley C. McNeese, finance; Emma Shealy, creative media production; Nicholas F. Stoia, computer engineering; Nicholas J. Thompson, computer science; Isabella Zaidle, letters
Woodward: Brayden L. Love, political science
Out-of-state students
Rogers, Arkansas: Kaylee E. Jackson, accounting
Los Angeles, California: Justin M. Marlow, drama
Boulder, Colorado: Julian C. Schima, meteorology
Centennial, Colorado: Ian P. Gray, architectural studies
Colorado Springs, Colorado: John B. Powers, microbiology
Fort Collins, Colorado: Lauren E. Martis, community health
Bolton, Connecticut: Julianne M. Fisher, economics
Jupiter, Florida: Olivia P. Payson, political science, and musical theatre
Atlanta, Georgia: Angelora Castellano, classics, and international studies
Lake Villa, Illinois: Nicholas C. Schneider, electrical engineering
Clear Lake, Iowa: Rowan M. Fread, linguistics, and Spanish
Iowa City, Iowa: Colleen Bloeser, community health
Derby, Kansas: Katrina M. Mason, environmental engineering
Kansas City, Kansas: Cody L. Davis, meteorology
Lawrence, Kansas: Sophia A. Mitra, nursing; Samantha M. Williams, biomedical engineering
Pittsburg, Kansas: Devin M. McAfee, meteorology
Sandwich, Massachuestts: Joseph F. Rotondo, meteorology, and mathematics
Rochester Hills, Michigan: Rohit R. Mital, biology
Minneapolis, Minnesota: Lily E. Vanner, drama
Lee’s Summit, Missouri: Kinady G. Allen, music education
Omaha, Nebraska: Emma K. Safranek, meteorology
North Las Vegas, Nevada: Hannah L. Bermudez, accounting
Mars, Pennsylvania: Dylan N. Becker, biology
West Grove, Pennsylvania: Luke H. Kaucic, mathematics, and finance
Austin, Texas: Kale A. Kitlowski, biology; Tucker W. Wise, finance
Belton, Texas: Marcus C. Ake, meteorology, mathematics, and German; Jack Cornette, computer engineering
Coppell, Texas: Kaitlyn Sork, nursing
Dallas, Texas: Mia Alvarado, human relations; David Asche, journalism; Courtney A. Lambert, marketing; Alexis C. Reardon, marketing; Elise M. Welch, human health and biology
Flower Mound, Texas: Paige N. Stanley, political science; Faith Townsend, public relations; Hannah Walthall, nursing
Fort Worth, Texas: Peyton C. Armstrong, social work; Abigail Averitte, psychology; Kate B. Liao, biology, and economics; Attie E. Marshall, environmental sustainability; Abigail A. Ring, accounting
Frisco, Texas: Kylie N. Prys, nursing
Heath, Texas: Morgan E. Lamberth, economics
Holliday, Texas: Chase N. Borchardt, sports business
Houston, Texas: Rachel P. Hallett, nursing; Susan A. McConn, psychology; Spencer-Kate Webb, marketing
Irving, Texas: Catherine G. Meenan, accounting
Keller, Texas: Delaney McDonald, public relations; Emma G. Shields, chemical engineering
Longview, Texas: Nitin Rangu, psychology
Lubbock, Texas: Julia C. Camp, psychology
McKinney, Texas: Kevin M. Fritz, biomedical engineering; Kirsten N. Hesita, nursing
New Braunfels, Texas: Julia Weatherford, international studies
North Richland Hills, Texas: Micah D’Armand de Chateauvieux, biochemistry
Plano, Texas: Amal N. Al-Hafi, marketing; Cooper S. Slay, accounting
Rockwall, Texas: Graeson N. Lynskey, drama
San Antonio, Texas: Sutton Bristol, creative media production
Southlake, Texas: Delaney B. Bell, visual communication, Barrett R. Engler, political science
Sunray, Texas: Kaiden J. Nelson, mechanical engineering
Westlake, Texas: Hannah L. Johnston, marketing
Glen Allen, Virginia: Ethan M. Schaefer, meteorology
Mechanicsville, Virginia: Victor Reynolds, social studies education
Norfolk, Virginia: Imogen Connell, professional writing
Jackson, Wyoming: Kathlyn Dannewald, environmental studies, and political science
Yerevan, Armenia: Kristina Aleksanyan, international studies
Toronto, Canada: David Sandro, supply chain management
Guam: Brittany N. Treaster, psychology
New Delhi, India: Joy Nath, linguistics, and economics
Turin, Italy: Abdessattar Karim, management information systems
Nepal: Angat N. Yogi, management information systems
Oman: Mohammed Ali Aamir Al Hinaai, architectural engineering
Piestany, Slovakia: Jakub Kostka, international security studies
Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
