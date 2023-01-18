OU reaffirms commitment to equal employment opportunity, affirmative action in annual statement

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. released the university's annual statement of commitment to affirmative action and equal employment opportunity Wednesday morning.
In an email to OU employees, Harroz wrote that OU annually reaffirms its full commitment to equal employment opportunity and affirmative action, including the policies and procedures that prohibit discrimination throughout OU's campus.
Affirmative action requires employers to do more than ensure employment neutrality, making additional efforts to recruit, employ and promote qualified members of groups formerly limited or excluded, according to OU’s Institutional Equity Office’s website.
In 2012, Oklahoma's legislature passed the Affirmative Action Amendment, which banned affirmative action programs in the state and prohibited special treatment based on race or sex in public employment, education and contracts, according to Ballotpedia.
In October, the U.S. Supreme Court held hearings on cases challenging affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is expected to overturn or roll back affirmative action in college admissions.
"It is up to all of us at the University to ensure that our commitment to Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action is in compliance with all applicable laws and that we value our faculty, staff, and students," Harroz wrote.
In compliance with applicable federal and state laws and regulations, Harroz stated that OU's employment policies and practices are designed to ensure that no person is treated unfairly because of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, age, religion, disability, political beliefs or status as a veteran.
This includes, but is not limited to, admissions, employment, financial aid and educational services in education programs or activities or health care services that the university operates or provides.
Harroz wrote that the university is committed to developing a workforce that reflects the relevant labor market, and completes an affirmative action program to help achieve this goal. In the statement, Harroz reaffirmed OU's commitment to continue and expand its positive programs that strengthen its affirmative action policies and plans.
Harroz wrote that the university will continue to evaluate employment policies, programs and practices and that each university and budget unit leader is responsible for implementing all aspects of the affirmative action plans.
"Together, we will continue to strive to reach the goals of fair and equal employment opportunities for all," Harroz wrote.
