OU police, university administration investigating 'concerning' claims surrounding fraternity initiation

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Resources are provided at the end of the article if you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault.
The OU Police Department and university administrators are investigating allegations the Beta Theta Pi fraternity is requiring potential members to complete a “rape initiation.”
Screenshots and warnings circulating social media starting late Tuesday claimed the initiation was set to take place at the “frat lap” parties, a night where each fraternity hosts a party, Wednesday night. One text message sent by an alleged new member of the fraternity read potential members are expected to “prove (their) brotherhood” by showing their willingness to “risk it all” for the fraternity.
According to a statement from the Office of Student Affairs, the Office of Student Conduct is gathering information on the “concerning claims referenced in shared social media posts.”
“The university takes matters of this nature seriously and is actively investigating and will take appropriate actions,” Kesha Keith, the director of communications for Student Affairs, wrote in the statement.
Sam Atkinson, the president of OU’s Beta Theta Pi chapter, wrote in a statement to The Daily that the allegations were false.
“We’ve become aware that certain inflammatory assertions about our fraternity have recently been posted in social media. We will not dignify them by repeating them here,” Atkinson wrote in the statement. “These statements are irresponsible, obviously and absurdly false, and extremely defamatory. We have welcomed the University’s assistance in investigating the origin and circumstances of these statements, and we will examine our legal remedies against those responsible.”
The fraternity has also shared this statement on social media.
OUPD Public Information Officer Lt. Chase Brook confirmed the department engaged in the university investigation.
“Upon learning of the concerning claims, the university immediately began looking into the matter as it takes all such assertions seriously,” Brooks wrote in a statement. “OUPD is investigating these allegations and will handle (them) as appropriate.”
Justin Warren, director of media relations and senior writer for the Beta Theta Pi Foundation & Administrative Office, wrote in a statement to The Daily the office has launched an additional investigation.
“The recent social media allegation against our chapter at OU is significant and, with cooperation from undergraduate leaders, alumni and campus partners, being thoroughly investigated,” Warren wrote in the statement.
Shortly after the allegations were posted, a since deleted Instagram page named “Shut down Beta at OU” linked a petition calling on the university to remove the chapter from campus. The petition has now closed with 116 signatures.
The first two months of the fall semester on college campuses are referred to by sexual assault prevention experts as the “red zone.” More sexual assaults take place in this period than at any other time of the year, according to Inside Higher Ed.
Forty-eight rapes were reported on OU property from 2017 to 2019, according to the university’s safety and fire report. The report also showed an additional 19 rapes on public property or non-campus property. The Beta house is classified as off-campus property, according to the myBeta.org website the land is owned by the Beta Theta Pi Housing Corp.
The national Beta Theta Pi mission is to “develop men of principle for a principled life,” according to the national website. The website also lists mutual assistance, intellectual growth, trust, responsible conduct and integrity as the fraternity’s core values that members are expected to live up to.
OUPD encourages anyone with information on the matter to email oupd@ou.edu, call 405-325-1911 or to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexual Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
The Women’s Resource Center in Norman provides 24-hour hotlines for survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse, and offers free, specialized services for victims of stalking, domestic abuse and sexual violence. More information can be found on the center’s website.
OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
SafeWalk staff are available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week, to escort community members on foot anywhere on campus or in the Greek community. To contact the SafeWalk dispatcher, call 325-WALK.
SafeRide offers free transportation anywhere in the Norman city limits to all OU students every weekend from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides can be booked via the OU SafeRide app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.