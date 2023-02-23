 Skip to main content
OU names Dr. Dale Bratzler as dean of Hudson College of Public Health

Dale Bratzler

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler speaks to members of the media before an OU COVID-19 vaccination clinic, March 26, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU named Dr. Dale Bratzler as the dean of OU’s Hudson College of Public Health Thursday, after serving as interim dean since February 2022.

Bratzler is a professor at both the OU Hudson College of Public Health and the OU College of Medicine. He has also acted as OU’s chief COVID-19 officer since June 2020, serving as a state and national expert on COVID, according to a press release.

Bratzler has spent over 20 years involved in research for the prevention of surgical infections and adult vaccination. He has also led more than 600 lectures and published more than 100 journal manuscripts, according to the release.

Bratzler is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and studied at the University of Central Missouri. He acquired his medical degree from the Kansas City College of Medicine and Biosciences and a master’s in public health from OU.

He will continue to play an integral role in quality, safety and population health initiatives at the university’s health care partner, OU Health,” the release read.

