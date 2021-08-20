You are the owner of this article.
OU Government Affairs director John Woods resigns amid sexual assault, harassment allegations

John Woods

Former OU Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods. Woods was nominated by former OU President James Gallogly to serve as executive director of governmental affairs.  

 screenshot via Youtube

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment and assault.

OU Government Affairs Executive Director John Woods submitted his resignation Friday and no longer works for the university following a sexual assault allegation that resulted in an emergency protective order.

According to the Norman Transcript, in the alleged victim’s affidavit, she said Woods sexually assaulted her in a parking lot on July 27. After the alleged assault occurred, she stated Woods sent her a video of himself masturbating. She said the harassment continued with Woods allegedly adding her to a group chat where he referred to her as “Simone” who “likes it rough” and “wanted to join the group”.

The alleged victim stated that Woods continued to send her messages the following day, and she asked him to cease contact. She claims she was contacted by Woods’ wife from both her own phone and his, wanting to know “details of the assault.”  The alleged victim also stated she met with “his employer's attorneys on this matter and [worried] about retaliation.”

The emergency no-contact order was granted on Aug. 6., with a hearing for a final protective order set for Sep. 2, OSCN records read.  

Woods has served in his current position at OU since December 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

“We're obviously aware of the allegations in the application for a protective order,” said Steven Stice, Woods’ attorney in a statement to The Daily. Stice confirmed the hearing date, stating it was continued from last Tuesday by agreement of himself and the petitioner's attorney.

“I will be defending Mr. Woods against the allegations in that petition,” said Stice. “I  can verify for you today that Mr. Woods has resigned his position from the University of Oklahoma effective tonight.”

According to the Norman Transcript, Stice stated he was not aware of any police reports that had been submitted to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“The university is aware of the allegations and takes all such matters seriously,” a university spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily. “Upon learning of the accusation, the university immediately began an internal investigation. Mr. Woods is no longer an employee of the university, effective immediately.”

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

