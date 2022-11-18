 Skip to main content
OU Division of Student Affairs appoints assistant dean of students, director of student conduct

Kalyn Cavazos

Kalyn Cavazos was named assistant dean of students and director of student conduct for OU’s three campuses.

 

 Photo provided

OU's Division of Student Affairs announced the appointment of Kalyn Cavazos as assistant dean of students and director of student conduct for OU’s three campuses.

Cavazos will start the role on Jan. 9, 2023, according to an email from student conduct.

Cavazos is originally from New Braunfels, Texas, and earned two degrees from Sam Houston State University and a doctoral degree from Texas A&M University. With over 12 years of experience in student conduct, she is currently a certified mediator through the state of Texas and manages all student conduct investigations at Texas A&M University, according to the email.

Cavazos said, as director of student conduct, she will oversee the conduct office at OU, managing investigations, adjudications process and training delivered to the campus community and students. She said she will also inspect issues related to restorative justice, conflict resolution, hazing and prevention.

“My professional philosophies align with everything the student conduct office is trying to do for restorative justice and putting prevention education at the forefront to help students avoid going through the conduct process,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos will also be responsible for administering and coordinating the multicampus student conduct system. She will lead the integration of practices to resolve conflicts for a student, organization or community, Cavazos wrote in an email.

“My extensive background in programming, advising and working with different student organizations influences how I’m able to approach student conduct and evaluate the bigger picture when working with individuals going through the conduct process,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos’ goals are to fully staff the office, educate the campus community and equip students with necessary skills pivotal to their learning at OU, she said.

