OU Delta Gamma chapter on ‘poor standing’ following Dec. 3 investigation, university still reviewing report

  • Updated
  • 0
DG Road Closed

Elm Avenue closed for Delta Gamma's Bid Day Aug. 22 2021.

 Will Blessing/OU Daily

OU’s Delta Gamma chapter is on “poor standing” following an investigation that began Dec. 3 and led to a vote to keep the chapter open, according to statements by a university spokesperson and Delta Gamma.

Mallory Borino, the director of marketing and communications for the Delta Gamma Fraternity, wrote in an email to The Daily that the chapter will be on “compliance status” but still open and active after the conclusion of its 60-day chapter closure and review process. The status bars the chapter from voting on “fraternity business” at Delta Gamma’s upcoming convention and receiving awards, according to Borino.

“With support from the regional team, advisory team, and fraternity’s subject matter experts, the chapter will be held accountable to uphold the fraternity standards and return to chapter operations,” Borino wrote. “The fraternity will continue to closely monitor the chapter and will evaluate as necessary in coordination with the University of Oklahoma.”

According to the university spokesperson, OU is still looking into the findings from Delta Gamma.

“The Office of Student Conduct, in conjunction with Student Life, is reviewing the investigation report and will take additional steps as appropriate,” the spokesperson wrote.

According to a Jan. 27 statement from a university spokesperson, the Dec. 3 investigation into OU’s Delta Upsilon chapter concluded, and the chapter’s temporary suspension was lifted.  

