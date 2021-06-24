OU College of International Studies professor receives Council on Foreign Relations international affairs fellowship

An OU professor from the David L. Boren College of International Studies received a fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations.
Samer Shehata, the Colin Mackey and Patricia Molina de Mackey Associate Professor of Middle East Studies and the Middle East Studies program coordinator for the Department of International and Area Studies in the College of International Studies, was granted the International Affairs Fellowship for Tenured International Relations Scholars.
According to OU’s Vice President for Research and Partnerships Office, the fellowship enables experience in foreign policy work and provides a 12-month placement with a U.S. federal government agency, an international organization or Congress.
“I was delighted to receive the fellowship because it allows me to spend an entire year during my sabbatical, and not just a semester, working and conducting research,” Shehata wrote in an email. “The CFR fellowship also facilitates entrée into the US government.”
Shehata said, upon security clearance, he will be placed with the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor in the U.S. Department of State.
“I hope to provide analysis about the region as well as effective policy advice,” Shehata said. “I also hope to gain first-person insights into how policy is crafted and executed in real-life, from within (the) government, which will help my own research, writing, and teaching.”
The fellowship is described as researching peace and security. The program is also designed to aid teaching programs in academia and expose policymakers to critical research regarding foerign policy and national security issues.
Shehata said he plans to use the experience he receives to further a book project covering regional dimensions of authoritarianism in the Middle East as well as give insight to his students who have a desire to go into foriegn policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.