OU College of International Studies dean to step down, named president of Fulbright University Vietnam

Dean Scott Fritzen

Dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies Scott Fritzen during OU's Eve of Nations event on April 14.

 Megan O'Donnell/OU Daily

Scott Fritzen, dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies and associate provost for Global Engagement will be stepping down. Fritzen has been named the new president of Fulbright University in Vietnam and will take up the position next month in July. 

“This news is bittersweet, as will greatly miss him at OU, but are thrilled for him and this tremendous opportunity,” André-Denis G. Wright, OU's senior vice president and provost, wrote in an email Thursday. 

Fritzen started at OU in July 2020 leading OU’s strategic plan for global affairs “Lead On, Globally,” whilst also designing the Scholars-at-Risk program for dislocated and refugee scholars to work at OU. 

Wright wrote that during the pandemic, Fritzen helped relaunch study abroad programs which resulted in OU being named a top 25 institution for study abroad programs for the first time in the school’s history. One of Fritzen's key highlights was his focus on the impact the pandemic had on international students. 

According to Fritzen’s website he has already served as a Fulbright scholar in Vietnam and is fluent in Vietnamese. 

Wright wrote in his email that Fritzen’s role will be split into two interim positions. Pending final approval by the OU Board of Regents, Jonathan Stalling will serve as the college’s interim dean and Rebecca Cruise will serve as interim associate provost for Global Engagement.

Stalling is currently the Harold J. & Ruth Newman Chair of U.S.-China Issues, professor of International and Area Studies and co-director of the Institute for U.S.-China Issues. Cruise currently serves as associate dean of Student Services for the College of International Studies.  

“Please join me in thanking Dean Fritzen for his important contributions to the university and wishing him well in his next chapter, and in congratulating Dr. Stalling and Dr. Cruise on their new appointments,” Wright wrote.

This story was edited by Teegan Smith. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story. 

Ismael Lele is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at the Daily. He started in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a sports reporter. He is originally from Norman, Oklahoma.

