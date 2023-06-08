OU College of International Studies dean to step down, named president of Fulbright University Vietnam

Scott Fritzen, dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies and associate provost for Global Engagement will be stepping down. Fritzen has been named the new president of Fulbright University in Vietnam and will take up the position next month in July.
“This news is bittersweet, as will greatly miss him at OU, but are thrilled for him and this tremendous opportunity,” André-Denis G. Wright, OU's senior vice president and provost, wrote in an email Thursday.
Fritzen started at OU in July 2020 leading OU’s strategic plan for global affairs “Lead On, Globally,” whilst also designing the Scholars-at-Risk program for dislocated and refugee scholars to work at OU.
Wright wrote that during the pandemic, Fritzen helped relaunch study abroad programs which resulted in OU being named a top 25 institution for study abroad programs for the first time in the school’s history. One of Fritzen's key highlights was his focus on the impact the pandemic had on international students.
According to Fritzen’s website he has already served as a Fulbright scholar in Vietnam and is fluent in Vietnamese.
Wright wrote in his email that Fritzen’s role will be split into two interim positions. Pending final approval by the OU Board of Regents, Jonathan Stalling will serve as the college’s interim dean and Rebecca Cruise will serve as interim associate provost for Global Engagement.
Stalling is currently the Harold J. & Ruth Newman Chair of U.S.-China Issues, professor of International and Area Studies and co-director of the Institute for U.S.-China Issues. Cruise currently serves as associate dean of Student Services for the College of International Studies.
“Please join me in thanking Dean Fritzen for his important contributions to the university and wishing him well in his next chapter, and in congratulating Dr. Stalling and Dr. Cruise on their new appointments,” Wright wrote.
This story was edited by Teegan Smith. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.