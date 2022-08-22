 Skip to main content
OU Class of 2026 breaks record as most diverse, academically successful group in school history

Class of 2026 students

Class of 2026 students during the class of 2026 kick-off on August 12.

 The Daily/Ray Bahner

OU announced in a press release Monday that the Class of 2026 is the largest and most academically qualified freshmen class in university history.

The release reads there are 4,704 freshmen, with 621 of those having a high school GPA of 4.0 or better. The freshmen class had an average GPA of 3.67, an average ACT score of 26.1 and 270 of them were ranked first in their high school graduating class, according to the release.

This year’s freshmen are also ranked as the most diverse class in OU history with 39 percent minorities and 80 international students who are part of the Davis United World College Scholars, according to the release 

Additionally, 53 percent of the class are Oklahoma residents, and 25.4 percent are first-generation students, the release reads. 

“The Class of 2026 is truly exceptional, and we are proud to welcome them to the OU family,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “These students are the next in line to inherit over a century of OU excellence, which will only grow stronger through their extraordinary talents and unique perspectives. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make here at OU and on the world beyond our campus.”

Ana Barboza is a journalism sophomore and a news reporter at the Daily.

