OU Board of Regents approves establishment of Romanoff Center for Russian Studies

OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/OU Daily

The OU Board of Regents approved a $2 million gift to establish the Romanoff Center for Russian Studies on the Norman campus during its Thursday meeting.

The center will be the only academic entity named after the Romanoff family in the United States and will focus on the interdisciplinary study of the Russian Federation, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, according to an OU News press release.

It will also serve to inform the community about Russian history and culture, current events and past actions on the world stage, according to the release.

Princess Janet Romanoff selected OU as the gift recipient in remembrance of her youth in Oklahoma and her son, Prince Theodore Romanoff, who died in 2007.

“This remarkable gift is a treasure in many ways,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. “The establishment of the Romanoff Center at OU will elevate our focus on a region that has long been of paramount importance in global affairs, particularly in today’s geopolitical climate.” 

After a national search, Hannah Chapman, a Miami University in Ohio assistant professor of political science, joined OU as the inaugural Theodore Romanoff professor, according to the release. The newly endowed Romanoff professorship in contemporary Russian politics will be housed in the department of international and area studies in the David L. Boren College of International Studies.

The university also received items of “significant historical value,” including glass plate negatives of official Romanoff family photos, correspondences relating to the Romanoff family’s emigration from Russia and a bound volume of Grand Duchess Xenia’s diaries from World War I and the Russian revolutionary period, according to the release.

“We are deeply honored to be included in Princess Janet Romanoff’s estate, and we are humbled to be entrusted to safeguard and curate her family’s historical artifacts,” Harroz said in the release. “These valuables — as well as the … leadership we will see from the Romanoff Center — will enrich our understanding and appreciation of historical and present-day Russia for years to come.” 

David Wrobel, the dean of the OU Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences, said in the release he hopes the center will be a resource for the community to provide background and contextual information for a “better understanding of current events in Russia, Ukraine and the larger region.”

The gift will also establish the Theodore Romanoff Memorial Fund in Russian studies, which will support academic scholarship and public programming. It will also create a synergy around OU’s collection of Russian-related materials, according to the release.

A series of lectures and webinars will begin this fall, and in fall 2023 there will be an exhibition of materials from Romanoff’s gift, according to the release. Additionally, Melissa Stockdale, an OU professor of history, is teaching a course this fall titled “Russia and Ukraine: Entangled Histories.” 

“This is a very special and unique gift, as it is the first from the Romanoff family,” Stockdale said. “It will strengthen our teaching and student programming, satisfy the public’s interest in and desire to know about Russia — both contemporary and past — and serve the scholarly community here and at OU and regionally, which is particularly important given the terrible war in Ukraine.”

Senior news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism sophomore and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily since the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter and junior news reporter. She is originally from Anna, Texas.

