OU appoints Stacy Reeder as dean of Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education

The Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost announced the appointment of Stacy Reeder as dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, pending final approval from the OU Board of Regents.
According to a Friday morning email from interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine, Reeder has served as a faculty member and administrator in the College of Education for the past 16 years. She’s served as the college’s interim dean since February 2020, after being named acting dean in September 2019.
She’s also previously served as the chair of the Department of Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, according to the email. She currently holds the position of professor in that department, teaching graduate and undergraduate mathematics education courses.
Reeder has published articles and conference proceedings in leading academic journals in her field, according to the email, and her research has been widely funded by state and federal governmental agencies and private foundations, receiving more than $2 million in grants. She also recently served a two-year term as president of the School Science and Mathematics Association.
According to the email, Reeder has taught a wide assortment of courses in mathematics education and supervised 17 doctoral dissertations and more than 40 master’s degree projects. She is a two-time recipient of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education’s Pedersen Excellence in Graduate Mentoring Award, and in 2015, she also received the OU Regents’ Award for Superior Teaching.
Reeder advised the State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education on the state’s governing standards and policies for mathematics education, according to the email. She also chaired the Oklahoma Academic Standards for Mathematics Writing Team from 2015-2016. At OU, Reeder has served on numerous university committees, including the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Community Engagement and the Service Learning Task Force.
Reeder served as an assistant professor at Oklahoma State University before she came to OU in 2005. She also taught mathematics for Shawnee and Choctaw Nicoma Park public schools.
According to the email, Reeder earned a bachelor of science in secondary mathematics from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master of education degree with an emphasis on secondary education from the University of Central Oklahoma. She also earned her Ph.D. in instructional leadership and academic curriculum with a concentration in mathematics education from OU.
“Dr. Reeder is widely known as an extraordinary teacher, a devoted mentor, and an inspiration to her students and colleagues,” Irvine wrote in the statement. “We are fortunate to have her leadership, which will continue guiding the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education toward even greater excellence.”
