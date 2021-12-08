OU announces winter graduation times, locations

OU will hold 11 individual college convocation ceremonies Dec. 17-18 to honor fall 2021 graduates, according to a Tuesday university press release.
Nearly 2,400 students will participate in the December convocation ceremonies, and each college has been assigned a specific time and location. All ceremonies will be livestreamed.
“We congratulate all of our fall graduates on their remarkable accomplishments and we look forward to seeing the profound impact they will have on our world as members of the OU alumni family,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr said in the release.
The Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture Graduation candidate recognition and reception will be held at 4:30 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Gould Hall Gallery. A reception will follow the ceremony in the living room outside the Gould Hall Gallery.
The College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate and master’s convocation ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, at the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU’s College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences convocation is set for 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.
Michael F. Price College of Business will have its convocation at the T. Howard McCasland Field House at 2 p.m., Dec. 18. Graduation candidates are asked to arrive at 1 p.m. Doctoral candidates will not be hooded at this ceremony, however, they will walk across the stage.
The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy convocation is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 18, at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center. Graduation candidates must register through the college’s student services center and are asked to arrive at the ceremony by 5:15 p.m.
The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education convocation will be held at 2 p.m., Dec. 18 in the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. Graduation candidates are asked to arrive by 1 p.m. In this ceremony, doctoral and master’s degree candidates will be hooded.
The Gallogly College of Engineering convocation will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 18 at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. Graduation candidates are to meet in Wagner Hall by 5 p.m.
The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts will have its convocation at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 in the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. Graduation candidates are to arrive at 6:30 p.m.
The Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication convocation will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. Graduation candidates are to arrive by 9 a.m. and must obtain and submit the registration form through the Gaylord Hall Student Services Office.
Convocation for David L. Boren College of International Studies will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center. Graduation candidates must register for the ceremony online and are asked to arrive by 1 p.m.
The College of Professional and Continuing Studies convocation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 and will take place in the T. Howard McCasland Field House. This ceremony will also recognize the graduates from the Aviation Undergraduate Programs. Graduation candidates are asked to arrive by 8:45 a.m. for this ceremony.
