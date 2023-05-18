Oklahoma Republican legislators filed a concurrent resolution Thursday to defund state-funded higher education if institutions do not immediately remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.
In a press release, Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) called for taxpayer dollars directed toward institutions with DEI programs to be repossessed and allocated to other educational entities that don’t have such programs.
“DEI is better understood by the taxpayers of Oklahoma as Divide, Exclude and Indoctrinate, and is in opposition to the principle of equality and the closely held beliefs that reflect the overwhelming majority of taxpaying Oklahomans,” Standridge said.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 12 directs state-funded universities to immediately and wholly remove DEI from their institutions. Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) accuses Oklahoma colleges of discriminating against students who “tow the DEI and leftist line”.
Sen. Nathan Dahmn (R-Broken Arrow) called out universities in Oklahoma for ignoring Constitutional equality.
“We look forward to when our colleges return from institutions of indoctrination back to institutions of higher learning,” Dahm said.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
This story was edited by Peggy Dodd.
