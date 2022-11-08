Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Markwayne Mullin defeats Democrat Kendra Horn in US Senate election

Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin won the race for U.S. Senate, defeating former Oklahoma Rep. and Democrat Kendra Horn, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Mullin will replace incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R), affecting the partisan balance of the U.S Senate. Currently, the Democratic Party has the effective majority in the Senate, with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.
Mullin received 51.88 percent of votes cast, with Horn obtaining 46.10 percent as of 7:15 p.m., according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Mullin was first elected to serve in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012, according to his website. He is currently serving his fifth term in office and lives with his wife and six children on their ranch in Westville, Oklahoma, which includes the original allotment land his family received as part of the Cherokee Nation.
“Tonight's victory is the honor of my lifetime, and a great win for our country," Mullin said in a press release. “I want to thank all the Oklahomans who supported our campaign and volunteered to elect strong Republicans across the state. Tonight, the American people rejected Joe Biden's extreme Socialist movement, and embraced a new conservative agenda to get America back on track. I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the greatest state in the union in the U.S. Senate. God bless Oklahoma, now and always."
Mullin will take office on Jan. 11, 2023.
