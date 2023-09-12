The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse will construct a behavioral health hospital on the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City campus replacing Norman’s Griffin Memorial Hospital as the state’s primary mental health hospital.
The Donahue Behavioral Health hospital will hold 330-beds, serving 275 adults and 55 adolescents daily, according to the department’s press release.
Near I-44 and West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City, the Donahue campus is projected to provide 250 jobs to the local economy, according to the release. In a five-year economic plan, the hospital’s impact is set to bring in $447.5 million in jobs and taxes.
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse commissioner, said that this is an investment for the state and that partnerships formed between OSU, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma state Legislature have set the stage for quality treatment services.
According to the press release, the OSU-OKC location was chosen due to its accessibility and workforce opportunities.
“The location of this new, modern facility will provide better access for Oklahomans and advance OSU’s One Health mission to serve the state and address our most pressing needs,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said.
The new hospital honors Dr. Hayden Donahue, Oklahoma’s first director of mental health. According to the press release, he is responsible for the creation of new mental health treatments in the state of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Legislature stipulates that the facility must be within 30 miles of the state capitol, meaning the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse had to search for new locations outside of Norman, where Griffin Memorial Hospital is located.
Griffin Memorial Hospital was Oklahoma’s primary mental health hospital for more than a century, but Slatton-Hodges said that it has “outlived its functionality.”
Norman representatives Oklahoma Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman), Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman), Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman) and Rep. Jared Deck (D-Norman) released statements Tuesday stating this location change was set to enter final decision stages in October of this year.
Menz said more than mental health treatment will move with Griffin Memorial Hospital.
“Legislators … failed to mention the relocation of Children’s Recovery Center along with Griffin. The handling of this situation is another example of the executive branch’s lack of transparency and lack of communication with the folks at the receiving end of its decisions,” Menz said.
Deck said he’s concerned about what will happen to the current Griffin employees once the hospital moves to Oklahoma City.
“The Norman delegation will work with the Oklahoma Public Employees Association … to ensure ODMHSAS holds up to its word that every current Griffin employee has an opportunity to continue their career serving patients,” Deck said.
The Oklahoma state Legislature provided $87 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the hospital’s construction, and the Oklahoma County Commissioners approved $1.5 million in ARPA funds for relocation.
Slatton-Hodges said that this project shows steps in the right direction for behavioral health advocation in the state.
