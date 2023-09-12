Voting booths

Norman residents voted in favor of a 25-year franchise agreement between the city and Oklahoma Natural Gas on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, 50.24% of voters voted for the agreement, while 49.76% voted against it. With all 60 precincts reporting, the proposition saw 4,349 votes with a margin of 21. 

The agreement allows the company to install, operate and maintain distribution systems within the city.

“The City of Norman appreciates all residents who exercised their right to vote in the September 12th franchise election,” Tiffany Vrska, the city’s chief communications officer, said. “A majority of voters have approved the agreement, per initial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.”

