Norman police investigate shooting on Main Street, report 1 victim in stable condition

Norman Police Department officers responded to reported shots fired on Main Street at 5:21 p.m. on Monday and located one victim with a gunshot wound.
A 911 caller reported hearing multiple shots with several subjects running from the general area west of the Sooner Mall in the 3700 block of West Main Street, according to an NPD press release.
After locating one victim with a gunshot wound, officers immediately rendered aid and transported them to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.
NPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call NPD at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
This story was edited by Jazz Wolfe.
