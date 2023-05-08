 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Norman police investigate shooting on Main Street, report 1 victim in stable condition

Norman Police vehicle

A Norman Police Department vehicle Oct. 15.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Norman Police Department officers responded to reported shots fired on Main Street at 5:21 p.m. on Monday and located one victim with a gunshot wound. 

A 911 caller reported hearing multiple shots with several subjects running from the general area west of the Sooner Mall in the 3700 block of West Main Street, according to an NPD press release. 

After locating one victim with a gunshot wound, officers immediately rendered aid and transported them to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

NPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call NPD at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.

This story was edited by Jazz Wolfe.

Tags

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter, senior news reporter and news editor. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments