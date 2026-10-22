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Fall festivals to spooky events: What to do in Norman, OKC weekend before Halloween

Howl-O-Ween Dogs

Two dogs participate in Howl-O-Ween, dressed as Leonardo and Raphael. 

 Via TravelOK website

From fall festivals to Halloween events, celebrate the spooky month of October with pumpkins and candy in Norman and Oklahoma City. 

Norman

Downtown Norman Fall Fest, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday: With costume contests, candy, trick-or-treating, carnival attractions and more, the free festival will take place on Main Street and Jones Avenue

Run for Your Life: 5K & Fun Run & Trick or Treat Trot, 6 p.m. Saturday: Race to the finish line, where guests will be greeted with prizes, a DJ, games and treats. The races take place at Ruby Grant Park. Race registration is available online

Howl-O-Ween on Campus Corner, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday: Trick-or-treat throughout Campus Corner during this free event supporting 405 Animal Rescue. There will be costume contests for kids, adults and dogs, as well as games, dog adoptions and more.

Accio Treats | Harry Potter Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday: The Standard’s Harry Potter-themed trivia night features seven rounds of questions about the franchise. Teams of up to six people will compete for prizes. Registration is $100 per team and includes a free appetizer. Themed drinks will be available for purchase. 

Oklahoma City

West Village Fourth Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday: The final Fourth Friday of the year — an outdoor block party that has live music, pop-up markets and other sidewalk activities in the West Village District — is Friday, themed around Halloween and Día de los Muertos. 

Presented by Las Hijas del Sur, there will be a Noche de Souls altar competition, celebrating Día de los Muertos, where businesses will put together altars throughout the neighborhood. 

There will be live music from DJ Dardox and Sons of the Heartland and a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Smashing Pumpkins, 8 p.m. Saturday: Alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins are stopping at the Paycom Center as part of their “The Rats in a Cage” tour. The show will feature two sets celebrating 30 years of their album “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” and almost 40 years of their music together. Tickets are available online.

Pumpkinville: Road to Route 66, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: For one last weekend, see the Myriad Botanical Gardens transformed with thousands of pumpkins, seasonal displays and pumpkin-themed murals inspired by iconic Route 66 locations. Tickets are available online

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron. Lauren Brogdon and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.

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