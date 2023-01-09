Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments

Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
“We are friends of Shannon and Kathryn and we never want this to happen to your family or to ours,” Rebecca Bean, a Norman community member, said during her public comment. “The truth is, we can't make changes without you. And you wouldn't be here without us.”
Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Detention Center on Dec. 9. She was initially arrested on Nov. 26 for placing false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.
Milano died less than two weeks later on Dec. 20 after experiencing a “medical emergency” while in custody. While the sheriff’s office claimed Milano died in a hospital, her family said she died 40 minutes before arriving at the hospital.
Kate Bierman, a former Norman City council member, told the commissioners she understood why they had not made public comments about the deaths yet, but asked they take action and make changes soon.
“We’re paying attention to everything you say and do and everything you don’t say and everything you don’t do,” Bierman said.
Allison Palmer, an art history professor at OU, explained to the commissioners her frustrations with the lack of mental healthcare in Norman, particularly for people in the justice system.
“While these two deaths are unusual, lack of healthcare in this community is not unusual,” Palmer said.
When public comment was complete, Commissioner Rod Cleveland said he would be waiting to make public comments until he has final reports on the investigations into the deaths. The Cleveland County Sheriff has not provided information on when the reports would be available.
Outside the meeting room during executive session, Bean told OUDaily she was frustrated the commissioners were not commenting on the deaths and were choosing to wait until reports are made to make changes to the detention center.
“We have to turn our heartache into action,” Bean said.
