LIVE UPDATES: Norman City Council to vote on NPD software donation, business, residential development

8:51 P.M.
Mayor Clark announces a break.
8:32 P.M.
Sean Rieger of Rieger Law Group requested to amend part of a ordinance regarding to Siena Springs development passed in 2006 to change the street layout and add a rear yard that was accidentally left out of the 2006 ordinance.
Rieger addressed a protest letter, which Hall once again pointed out was missing from the agenda packet, and said that he reached out to the filer to discuss their concerns. The filer did not speak at the Planning Commission meeting and expressed to Rieger he was pleased with his response, yet it is not stated if this protest was pulled in the record.
The council passed this ordinance unanimously, as well as it's companion item.
8:20 P.M.
Joyce presented a request to rezone about 10 acres of the Trailwoods Neighborhood to allow for 42 single-family residential lots, which would be the last addition to this neighborhood.
This request passed council unanimously.
8:06 P.M.
In a request to amend the Norman 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan, Geoffrey Arce explains that he wants to be able to run his motor parts business out of this property.
Mayor Breea Clark asks what will be Arce's primary focus was, which he said was personal water vehicles, dirt bikes and four wheelers.
Clark said "I think it is important to recognized that if we're going to but a business out there in an area where there's normally not a business, at least it's relevant to where you could use that set of items ... it seems like it would be a good fit."
There were three protests letters attached to this request, according to the agenda packet. One expressed worry about noise levels, which Arce explained that he would only be working on vehicles during normal business hours.
The council approved Arce's request, along with it's companion item, in a vote of 6-2, with Councilmembers Hall and Schueler voting against.
7:55 P.M.
Joyce presents a change in city code in order to allow for "more commercial uses" of East Village on 12th Avenue.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler points out that a letter of protest was missing from the agenda packet, and asks what that letter was regarding. Joyce said it was from CVS, and was very "anti-marijuana". Joyce said early that one of the interested tenants was a medical marijuana dispensary.
This ordinance passed animously.
7:33 P.M.
Gunner Joyce of Rieger Law Group, on behalf of Jim Holmes Investments, presents the council with a rezoning request that would allow for a medical marijuana dispensary at 453 W Gray Street.
"The reason we're even seeing this tonight is directly related to the adverse consequences that we're seeing related to the pandemic for property owners and their ability to find tenants," said Lee Hall.
Hall also said that the agenda packet is missing a protest letter and map for this agenda item, and the only reason why she knows this is because she watched the September Planning Commission meeting on YouTube, which she says is enabling some members of the council who are unable to attend and watch these meetings to be unprepared for council meetings.
Hall also pointed out that important discussions that happened at the Planning Commission meeting were missing from the meeting minutes, and requested that the council "review and restore" the written transcript of this meeting.
"Anything less is hampering our ability to fully understand the zoning applications before us and our ability to make the best decisions regarding the public health, safety and welfare of our community," said Hall.
City Clerk Brenda Hall explain that the minutes given to council are "legislative minutes" due to the amount of staff it would take to take exact minutes of details from every single committee meeting, and said she was willing to work with council to form a solution that would provide council with details of what happened at committee meetings.
This rezoning request was approved unanimously.
7:20 P.M.
The council unanimously accepted an allocation of $27,875 from a grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to be used for community engagement events and updating forensic services, according to Police Chief Kevin Foster.
7:16 P.M.
The council denies the acceptance of this software unanimously.
7:13 P.M.
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello asks what was so "disastrous" about his findings to where Jackson would not want to accept this tool.
Jackson explained that the fact that "constituents across the country" had several concerns, in addition to Studley's evidence, was enough for him to deny this offer from O.U.R.
7:10 P.M.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foremen asks if they could find this software elsewhere, and Jackson replied that they could and that this software was not developed by O.U.R.
Ward 3 Councilmember Lee Hall asks if the estimated $25,000 Jackson presented Council with would cover the entire cost of the software and it's licensing. Jackson responded that it would. Hall thanked Jackson for using his resources to truly investigate this organization.
7:04 P.M.
After being postponed at the previous meeting, Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson delivers his findings of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) after Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley requested he do so following her findings of the organizations' history regarding race issues and an investigation from other law enforcement agencies.
Jackson said he valued Studley bringing this before Council, and requests the item be pulled from the agenda.
"I could not completely feel comfortable going forward with this organization knowing that there are some concerns out there could be true," Jackson said.
7:00 P.M.
The consent docket has been approved unanimously. Council now moves on to non-consent items.
6:41 P.M.
Council was approved the month of October as Code Compliance Month unanimously and LGBTQ History Month 7-1, with Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn voting against the proclamation, and November as Native American Heritage Month unanimously.
6:30 P.M.
Meeting is called to order
The Norman City Council is voting on software from Operation Underground Railroad that would allow the Norman Police Department to inspect iOS devices, as well as a $27,875 grant appropriation from the U.S. Justice Department to the NPD.
The council will also take action on 9 items regarding development in the city, including a plat in the Siena Springs Addition that would add 81 single-family residential lots and the rezoning of a property located in the Pecan Heights Addition to allow for an for "used vehicle and parts sales" according to the agenda packet. The rezoning request has been met with protest from residents living near the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.