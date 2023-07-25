Norman City Council approves special election, rezoning of College Ave property

Norman City Council forwarded a special election on the bridge maintenance program, approved the rezoning of 485 College Ave from a multi-family dwelling to a single family and granted construction of an electrical substation in east Norman during its meeting Tuesday evening.
This article was written in the form of a live blog.
7:34 p.m.
The Norman City Council has adjourned.
7:30 p.m.
Public comment has ended, with six of nine speakers expressing concerns about crime in Norman.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman responded to residents’ complaints about higher crime rates, saying the city’s population grew nearly the size of a city ward. Holman said population growth contributes to things like higher crime rates, housing issues and infrastructure problems.
Holman pointed to the council’s approval of the 2024 budget, which granted the police department the largest budget in city history according to Holman.
7:02 p.m.
Public comment has begun.
6:47 p.m.
David Box, owner of Box Real Estate and Box Talent, submitted a request on behalf of Oklahoma Gas & Electric company to build an electric substation on the corner of 48th Ave N.W. and W Franklin road. An electric substation allows the voltage of electricity to transform.
Attorney Amanda Carpenter spoke on behalf of OG&E and Box Real Estate to build an electric substation on Franklin Road. According to Carpenter, the current substation located on Franklin does not have 345 kilovolts accessibility.
OG&E plans to create a new substation that would provide the right amount of kilovolt.
This project faced one protest from neighbors that suggested the substation should be moved further west, but Carpenter told council the ground is too sandy further west to support a substation. A chain link fence and extra panels will be used to hide the substation from the view of nearby residents.
According to Carpenter, the current substation east of 48th Ave and Franklin Road will stay for OG&E use. Council approved the request unanimously.
6:43 p.m.
Stephen Teel submitted a request for his property at 485 College Ave to become zoned for a single family property so that it matches with the lot he owns next to it at 490 Elm Avenue. Council is now hearing this proposal.
Both lots must be zoned for a single family residence for Teel to make the adjustments to the rear of his property.
Teel told council he planned to renovate the property into his guest house.
Council approved Teel's request to downsize his property’s zoning unanimously.
6:39 p.m.
Council approved the consent docket, which included calling a special election on October 10 for voters to weigh in on the city’s bridge maintenance bond program. The program will repair several bridges, not exceeding $50 million in cost.
The hiring of RDG Planning & Design, Inc. for their professional comprehensive planning services was also approved. This firm will be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan
6:30 p.m.
The meeting is called to order.