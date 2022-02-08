 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lauren Schueler wins Ward 2 Norman City Council seat

  • Updated
  • 0
laurenschueler

Lauren Schueler, the director of National Education for Women's Leadership and Civic Engagement at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. 

 Provided by Lauren Schueler

Lauren Schueler received 59.16 percent of the votes during the Tuesday election for the Ward 2 council seat she held in the interim, defeating her Unite Norman-endorsed opponent John Argo. 

Schueler moved from Pittsburg to Norman over 10 years ago to pursue her master’s in adult and higher education at OU. There, she also became the director of National Education for Women’s Leadership and Civic Engagement at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. 

Schueler said she hopes to focus on issues that directly impact her ward, including long-term solutions for stormwater, the maintenance of Ward 2’s tree canopy and redevelopment of Lindsey Street.

Schueler wrote in a text message that she feels incredibly humbled by the support she received from Ward 2 residents and is grateful they elected her as their representative. She wrote she hopes to bring back stability to the council seat and work toward shared goals. 

“I want to thank the many volunteers, supporters, forum organizers, and engaged citizens for making this campaign possible,” Schueler wrote. “This really is a team effort and we get better policy working together. I’m ready to dig in and continue the work.” 

Through fifty years of business in Argo Metalworks, Argo wrote in a text message that he has worked to ensure OU students have access to off-campus housing, shopping and restaurants that are “safe and of great quality.” He wrote that, although he lost the election, his 100 percent support of the Norman Police Department and commitment to local businesses will remain. 

Schueler’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024. 

This article was updated at 9:21 a.m., Feb. 9 to correct the spelling of Lauren Schueler in the headline. 

Tags

News managing editor

Jillian Taylor is a journalism junior and news managing editor at The Daily. Previously, she served as a summer editor-in-chief, assistant news managing editor, news editor, senior culture reporter and senior news reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments