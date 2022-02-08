Lauren Schueler wins Ward 2 Norman City Council seat

Lauren Schueler received 59.16 percent of the votes during the Tuesday election for the Ward 2 council seat she held in the interim, defeating her Unite Norman-endorsed opponent John Argo.
Schueler moved from Pittsburg to Norman over 10 years ago to pursue her master’s in adult and higher education at OU. There, she also became the director of National Education for Women’s Leadership and Civic Engagement at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.
Schueler said she hopes to focus on issues that directly impact her ward, including long-term solutions for stormwater, the maintenance of Ward 2’s tree canopy and redevelopment of Lindsey Street.
Schueler wrote in a text message that she feels incredibly humbled by the support she received from Ward 2 residents and is grateful they elected her as their representative. She wrote she hopes to bring back stability to the council seat and work toward shared goals.
“I want to thank the many volunteers, supporters, forum organizers, and engaged citizens for making this campaign possible,” Schueler wrote. “This really is a team effort and we get better policy working together. I’m ready to dig in and continue the work.”
Through fifty years of business in Argo Metalworks, Argo wrote in a text message that he has worked to ensure OU students have access to off-campus housing, shopping and restaurants that are “safe and of great quality.” He wrote that, although he lost the election, his 100 percent support of the Norman Police Department and commitment to local businesses will remain.
Schueler’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024.
This article was updated at 9:21 a.m., Feb. 9 to correct the spelling of Lauren Schueler in the headline.
