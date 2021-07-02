You are the owner of this article.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' production crew films on OU campus

killersofflowermoon actors

Actors from the set of "Killers of the Flower Moon" shoot from a bow and arrow on OU's campus

 Zaria Oates/The Daily

Apple Studios brought their “Killers of the Flower Moon” production crew to Norman this week, citing the architecture as the main reason for filming on OU’s North Oval. 

The transportation crew said they loved the beauty of OU’s campus.

“It fits the piece of the script we’re shooting and look, it’s beautiful and historically accurate,” one of the transportation crewmembers said.

Because OU is a public university, students, staff and community members can watch the scenes being filmed, but spectators must watch from a distance. One team member said the entire crew has been tested for COVID-19, and anyone outside of the crew must remain on the outer borders of where they’re filming.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese, will be the first major motion picture to be filmed and produced in Oklahoma of the new decade. The film is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by David Grann, which tells the tale of the mysterious murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s and the F.B.I investigation that followed.

Award-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the film, although both actors were not on set. 

