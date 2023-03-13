 Skip to main content
House fire breaks out near Campus Corner, no reported injuries

Campus Corner

Campus Corner during the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/OU Daily

Editor's Note: This article was updated at 3:36 p.m. to add additional information from the Norman Fire Department. 

The Norman Fire Department responded to a house fire near Campus Corner Monday. 

The fire broke out in a two-story apartment building on Deans Row Avenue behind The Baked Bear shortly after 2 p.m., according to the fire department. 

The department reported “fire involvement on the outside and inside of the back of the structure,” also saying the fire was extinguished by crews quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The department reported heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the building and a vehicle that was on scene. 

Residents in the building made it out safely and no serious injuries were reported. 

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

This story was edited by Alexia Aston. 

