House fire breaks out near Campus Corner, no reported injuries

Editor's Note: This article was updated at 3:36 p.m. to add additional information from the Norman Fire Department.
The Norman Fire Department responded to a house fire near Campus Corner Monday.
The fire broke out in a two-story apartment building on Deans Row Avenue behind The Baked Bear shortly after 2 p.m., according to the fire department.
The department reported “fire involvement on the outside and inside of the back of the structure,” also saying the fire was extinguished by crews quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Massive fire on behind Campus Corner pic.twitter.com/LjgHrr5XC7— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 13, 2023
Huge house fire by Campus Corner. Deans Row and it’s spreading. pic.twitter.com/CbzAnjwJwI— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) March 13, 2023
Just spoke to the people who lived here. Everyone is all right, including their cat.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 13, 2023
The department reported heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the building and a vehicle that was on scene.
Residents in the building made it out safely and no serious injuries were reported.
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.