Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck to speak at on-campus event

Josh Peck will speak on campus Thursday at an event hosted by the Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau.
Peck is an actor, comedian and author who began his career on the children’s cable channel Nickelodeon. Peck rose to fame for his role as Josh Nichols on Drake and Josh, a sitcom that followed teenage stepbrothers Drake Parker and Josh Nichols.
“A Night with Josh Peck” will take place at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Holmberg Hall Thursday, April 6. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the event will start at 8 p.m.
The CAC Speakers Bureau is also holding a VIP meet and greet with Peck where winners from their social media contest will have a conversation and photo with the speaker after the event.
Kennedy Corbin, CAC Speakers Bureau chair, said the committee chooses speakers who can bring value to and benefit the OU community. After the committee deliberates over each potential speaker, they release a top five list to the entire student body, contacting the most voted for options.
Corbin said Peck will provide interesting insight to students as a former child actor and social media star.
“For students who grew up watching Drake and Josh and have seen some of his other works, it will be a fun way for them to interact and get to hear more about his personal life,” Corbin said.
In recent years, Peck has starred in the Disney+ series "Turner and Hooch" as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner II and Hulu’s "How I Met Your Father" as Drew, an elementary school vice principal.
Peck released his memoir “Happy People Are Annoying” in March 2022.
“I'm just really excited to see how the event goes,” Corbin said. “We've had a very overwhelming amount of, like, positive praise for it, so it should be a really fun event, and I'm excited to see the turnout.”
More information about the event and the contest can be found on the CAC Speakers Bureau’s Instagram page.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Francisco Gutierrez and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
