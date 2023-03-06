Cleveland County Detention Center amends medical contract following health-related inmate deaths

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office approved the contract for medical staffing and administration with Turn Key Health during the Cleveland County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
On Feb. 21, Turn Key, the Cleveland County Detention Center’s health care provider, proposed changes to their original contract following investigations of the recent deaths of two inmates. Changes include adding two positions, increasing medical and mental health professional hours and raising its monthly rates by around $43,000.
OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was found dead around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the detention center. Nobel resident Kathryn Milano, 66, died on Dec. 20 while in custody after experiencing a medical emergency.
According to the amendment, health screenings will now be provided immediately upon admission to the detention center. This provision contrasts precautions taken with Hanchett and Milano, who were not given screenings after being detained.
The detention center will no longer admit inmates without a health screening and noncompliant inmates will be provided a screening as soon as they become compliant, according to the new contract.
The amendment requires adequate staffing levels to ensure appropriate delivery of care in the infirmary.
Rhett Burnett, Turn Key Health Clinic's director of client relations, initially proposed adding two additional licensed practical nurses, certified medical assistance or emergency medical technicians to staff.
According to the amendment, the contractor must use due diligence to obtain prescribed medications or appropriate medication substitutes, if prescriptions are not readily available. Inmates will also be observed when taking prescribed medication.
Staffing schedules of all health care staff will be documented and available by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office upon request. The amendment also states that sick calls, medical needs and emergencies will be made in a timely manner.
The reimbursement for the contract will be paid by the agency to the contractor on a monthly rate of $120,245.52 which will pay over 500 inmates a per diem rate of $2.43 per day.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.