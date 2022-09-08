City of Norman files brief in attempt to block approval of ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects

The City of Norman has filed a brief on Tuesday opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request that the Oklahoma Supreme Court approve a $500 million bond issue supporting ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects.
Announced on Feb. 22, ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that aims to update and expand the state’s preexisting turnpikes. The project includes the Tri-City Connector, the East-West Connector and the South Extension Turnpike, the former two directly impacting Norman.
Filed by two attorneys from the Spencer Fane law firm based in Oklahoma City, the 10-page brief cites resident concerns heard by Norman City Council and other city administrators regarding potential impacts on the quality of life should any of the OTA’s proposed projects be built.
The OTA filed for approval of the bond issue on Aug. 10. In response, Kathryn Walker, the Norman city attorney, announced the intent to file a brief on the city’s behalf on Aug. 11 in a memo sent to council members obtained by the Norman Transcript after hiring the outside law firm in June.
Cleveland County residents have filed two lawsuits. One of which, filed by anti-turnpike grassroots organization Pike Off OTA, argues that the OTA violated the Open Meeting Act. The second lawsuit, filed by over 150 residents, argues that three ACCESS projects are in violation of a state statute.
The city agreed with the second lawsuit’s argument, claiming the state legislature has never authorized the South Extension Turnpike as ordered by Oklahoma State Statute 69, section 1705.
“A plan or concept is what the South Extension project must remain, because the decision whether to build resides with the people and their elected representatives in the Legislature, not the unelected Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” the brief reads.
Oral presentations before the Oklahoma Supreme Court are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.