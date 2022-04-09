1 dead after shooting near Lindsey, Elm

There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department.
NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen told the Norman Transcript that one person was killed in the shooting. She also said the OU Police Department will not be involved in the investigation.
According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing.
OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area.
Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.
The Daily reached out to Jensen for confirmation of or a statement and has yet to receive an independent confirmation of the report. This article will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.