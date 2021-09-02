'We're putting Oklahoma that much more on the map': Pinkberry frozen yogurt franchise to open on Campus Corner

Pinkberry, a frozen yogurt franchise, is opening Friday, Sept. 10, on Campus Corner.
The opening of the new location has been in the works for several years, said Devin Pauley, owner of the Norman shop and OU mechanical engineering alum. Pauley first came across the frozen yogurt shop, which was first based in Los Angeles in 2005 according to its website, when living in California about 10 years ago.
“I tried it, and I just fell in love,” Pauley said. “It was unworldly. I thought it would be so great ... back in Oklahoma.”
Pauley said he reached out to the franchise several years later to inquire about opening a shop in Oklahoma. The idea was met with hesitancy at first, but after securing a location on Campus Corner, the project began.
However, progress was delayed in 2020 when the pandemic hit, Pauley said.
“We stayed on pause for most of 2020,” Pauley said. “I started sending out emails a couple months ago saying I think we're going to get the band back together and actually make this happen.”
The Norman Pinkberry will feature eight flavors, chosen by popular demand, Pauley said. Some starting flavors include pomegranate, chocolate hazelnut and pink lemonade.
“We're going to be monitoring the feedback and experience and we'll make tweaks (to flavors) if needed,” Pauley said.
Pinkberry is located at 323 W. Boyd St. Beginning on Sept. 10, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, according to the shop’s website. It will remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
“It comes down to community,” Pauley said. “I am from Oklahoma, born and raised ... We’re putting Oklahoma that much more on the map with respect to what we’re doing with Pinkberry.”
