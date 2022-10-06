Wallows to perform at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ world tour

Returning to Oklahoma for the first time since 2019, the multi-platinum trio Wallows is headed to Oklahoma City’s The Criterion on Thursday, Oct. 13 for the second North American leg of the “Tell Me That It’s Over” world tour.
Composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, the band returns to the state to mark the release of its sophomore album, “Tell Me That It’s Over,” released on March 25. The last time the band visited Oklahoma was in Tulsa on the “Nothing Happens” tour.
“We haven’t been to Oklahoma City, so we don’t know what to expect,” Minette said. “We’re excited to see the city for the first time.”
The “Nothing Happens” tour marked the release of the band’s first album under the same name, an album that pushed Wallows into the limelight with the release of songs such as “Remember When,” “Scrawny,” and their most popular release, “Are You Bored Yet?”
“I feel like a lot has changed since we were in Tulsa in 2019,” Preston said. “The most obvious change is that we have increased the size of our catalog. When we played Tulsa, it was the “Nothing Happens” Tour, so it was mostly our first album.”
Since Wallows’ last Oklahoma concert, the band released six singles, two EPs and its newest album, “Tell Me That It’s Over.”
“Tell Me That It’s Over” includes 10 songs that tell the story of a breakup, starting with its opener, “Hard to Believe,” in which Wallows expresses a desire to end a relationship, to “Hurts Me” where the band expresses a want to return to a past lover, and ending with “Guitar Romantic Search Adventure” where Wallows finds contentment in the relationship despite not wanting it to end. The album was produced by the band alongside Ariel Rechtshaid, a three-time Grammy award winning producer.
The 84-stop tour began April 1 in Seattle, Washington, taking the band across the United States to concert venues and festivals, such as Lollapalooza and Coachella. The first wing ended in Liverpool on Aug. 28, with the second wing kicking off nearly one month later on Sept. 24 in Santa Barbara, California.
Traveling city to city demands a lot of energy out of touring bands, but Wallows has not had to do it alone throughout their tour. Joined by artist Wallice on Sept. 24-25, artist Samia on Sept. 28-29 and band Empath on Sept. 30-Oct. 13, Wallows is accompanied by openers who not only excite the crowd but also the band itself.
Opening for Wallows’ Oct. 13 OKC show, Empath consists of Catherine Elicson, Garrett Koloski, Jem Shanahan and Randall Coon.
“I think I came across Empath when I saw a review of their album,” Minnette said. “I had already been a fan of theirs for a couple months. I’m a huge, huge fan. It’s refreshing when you’re into the music that’s playing for you. It sets the tone.”
Empath will set the tone for a tour Minette described as feeling “more professional than ever before.” Minette explained that the tour is a bigger production than their last, with more stage design, sound and lights, though the vocalist emphasized that the concert will still be “very much a Wallows show.”
“I think that [fans] can look forward to a very energetic show,” Lemasters said. “It’s a bigger production than we’ve ever done before in terms of the stage and music to be heard and played. I think it’s going to be great.”
Days away from their second Oklahoma appearance, Wallows’ Oct. 13 concert in Oklahoma City is expected to have good turnout with attendees asking the band to not “Tell Me That It’s Over.”
Tickets for the concert are available on the Wallows’ website.
