Second Wind Coffee House to host 2-day outdoor music festival to 'bring music back to the space' in safe way

second wind music festival flyer
Via the Second Wind Coffeehouse Instagram page

A local nonprofit cafe will host a two-night music festival on Campus Corner Friday and Saturday.

Second Wind Coffeehouse, a coffee shop run entirely by volunteers, will host the festival on the cafe’s patio at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28. The festival will feature local blues, jazz and alternative rock bands and artists.

The cafe first hosted a fall music festival in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic “put a stop to live music,” said Emily Tucker, Second Wind’s community outreach director and international studies and letters constitutional studies senior.

Tucker said Second Wind wanted to bring the festival back this year to provide the OU community with something to enjoy while staying as safe as possible.

“We’re excited to bring music back to the space again,” Tucker said.

The festival will feature six artists and bands from Norman and throughout the state. This summer, the shop put out a request for any local artists that would like to perform at Second Wind. Tucker said the post received dozens of responses and more live music events will be planned throughout the school year.

On Friday night, OU student Bee Pichardo will open the event. The Blue Hues, an indie band from Tulsa, will follow. Closing the night will be Monte, another Norman-based band that will be releasing a new album the first night of the festival, Tucker said.

Saturday night will start with the Norman jazz combo Polymerization, followed by the musician Kenna. The festival will close with Race Ricketts, another musician from the Norman area.

In addition to the festival being held outdoors, attendees are encouraged to wear masks throughout the event in order to “keep our community members safe,” Tucker said.

Tucker said Second Wind also sells student art that is displayed on the cafe’s walls and will be offering more volunteer opportunities to their baristas and other interested students throughout the school year.

“We want to be a community base where people can lift each other up,” Tucker said.

The festival will begin outside of Second Wind at 564 Buchanan Ave. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. The second night will be in the same location at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public.

