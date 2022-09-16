 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NOUN Hotel outlines luxury features, community-based projects ahead of grand opening

  • Updated
  • 0
Noun Hotel

The NOUN Hotel.

 Caleb Wortz/OU Daily

NOUN Hotel hosted a sneak peek and self-guided tour on Thursday with complimentary champagne, craft cocktails and food.

Noun Hotel Room

The suite room inside the NOUN Hotel.

NOUN Hotel is a four-story boutique hotel just north of the university with 92 modern-style guest rooms, an in-house restaurant and a second-floor bar. Rooms are outfitted with smart TV technology, custom artwork, walk-in showers and luxury Italian linen sheets.

Scott Lambert, the managing partner at the hotel, stressed the importance of community when talking about the new hotel. He cited this as the reason behind the hotel lobby’s size, which he said is three times the size it should be for any two-room hotel.

“We want people to experience something that they can’t really experience anywhere else in Oklahoma,” Lambert said. 

One way the hotel plans to reach out to the community is through a program with First Presbyterian Church, which is located across the street. It will involve the church taking excess food from banquets and dinners to various nonprofit organizations.

“We want to be additive to the community and just elevate the experience for the people that come to visit here," Lambert said.

Noun Hotel View

View from the balcony of NOUN Hotel.

James Spann, the co-founder of a new investment firm on Boyd Street, attended the sneak peek and described NOUN as amazing and it would be his new regular hotel.

“There’s nothing like it in Norman, certainly, and I’d be hard-pressed to say there’s anything like it in Oklahoma City,” Spann said. 

Reservations are now open for stays and can be booked on their website. There are two suites offered at $699 a night, 66 double queen bedrooms for $199 a night and 24 king bedrooms for $189 a night. The hotel will officially open on Sept. 22.

Tags

News reporter

Caleb Wortz is a journalism senior and news reporter at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the spring of 2022. He is originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments