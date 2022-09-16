NOUN Hotel outlines luxury features, community-based projects ahead of grand opening

NOUN Hotel hosted a sneak peek and self-guided tour on Thursday with complimentary champagne, craft cocktails and food.
NOUN Hotel is a four-story boutique hotel just north of the university with 92 modern-style guest rooms, an in-house restaurant and a second-floor bar. Rooms are outfitted with smart TV technology, custom artwork, walk-in showers and luxury Italian linen sheets.
Scott Lambert, the managing partner at the hotel, stressed the importance of community when talking about the new hotel. He cited this as the reason behind the hotel lobby’s size, which he said is three times the size it should be for any two-room hotel.
“We want people to experience something that they can’t really experience anywhere else in Oklahoma,” Lambert said.
One way the hotel plans to reach out to the community is through a program with First Presbyterian Church, which is located across the street. It will involve the church taking excess food from banquets and dinners to various nonprofit organizations.
“We want to be additive to the community and just elevate the experience for the people that come to visit here," Lambert said.
James Spann, the co-founder of a new investment firm on Boyd Street, attended the sneak peek and described NOUN as amazing and it would be his new regular hotel.
“There’s nothing like it in Norman, certainly, and I’d be hard-pressed to say there’s anything like it in Oklahoma City,” Spann said.
Reservations are now open for stays and can be booked on their website. There are two suites offered at $699 a night, 66 double queen bedrooms for $199 a night and 24 king bedrooms for $189 a night. The hotel will officially open on Sept. 22.
