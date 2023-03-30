Norman Medieval Fair to offer over 200 booths, array of entertainment for guests to enjoy

The Medieval Fair, a 46-year-old tradition that aims to emulate medieval life with a variety of booths, demonstrations and entertainment, returns to Reaves Park this weekend.
Medieval Fair coordinator Ann Marie Eckart, who began performing at the Medieval Fair in 1986, wrote in an email to OU Daily that the fair will offer a wide variety of attractions for people to enjoy.
“There are educational displays and demonstrations focused on the European medieval time period, over 170 artisan booths, over 45 food booths, and 7 stages with a continuous variety of entertainment, rides, games and huge crowds,” Eckart wrote in an email to the Daily.
Director of improvisation and OU Libraries employee Jay Edwards first got involved with the Medieval Fair by playing a live chess piece in a show at eight years old. After many years of engagement with the fair, Edwards said that there are three essential components: education, artistry and community.
“There's the educational aspect where we want to teach a little bit about history,” Edwards said. “There's the artistic aspect that really lets people play and be creative. And then there's the community aspect that this is part of our culture that we make here.”
The Medieval Fair began in 1977 as a small one-day event on the South Oval. After three years of receiving positive responses from the public, the event moved to the Duck Pond and extended its runtime to two days. In 1993, the fair expanded to three days, and then in 2003, moved to Reaves Park, where it has remained since.
“It has become a strong Norman family tradition and an integral part of the community,” Eckart wrote. “The fair has gone from a small one-day event on the South Oval to a huge three-day event at Reaves Park with participation from vendors and performers both local and from all over the country.”
According to the Norman Medieval Fair’s website, the fair is the largest single weekend event and the third largest event in Oklahoma. It is also one of the few free Medieval fairs across the nation.
Due to changes and completed construction at Reaves Park, this year’s fair introduces a new map layout. It also features ‘The Muse Stage,’ which showcases belly dancers, sword fighters, new artisan and food vendors and performers.
Edwards plays a large role in producing the Medieval Fair by developing the improvisational skills and relationships of the cast, particularly through refining their mannerisms and interactions with the public.
“My responsibilities are twofold. We break down improvisational skills like eye contact, posture, gesture, emotion and avoiding preconceived notions,” Edwards said. “The second half is that we’re trying to build characters and relationships so it’s not just someone you’re interacting with, but you’re coming into a world with preexisting relationships.”
For Edwards, preparation for the Medieval Fair began in October as cast auditions ensued. After auditions, rehearsals occur every other Sunday in the fall and every Sunday in the spring.
“We do three-hour rehearsals where it’s song and dance, special topics and then improvisation. My preparation is planning out lessons, running rehearsals and then building a community with these people,” Edwards said.
Cast member and OU retiree Cody Clark has worked at the Medieval Fair since its founding. Since then, Clark has taken on various roles such as director of cast, King Edward III and currently Twp of the Motleys.
“The role that I have this year is a recurring role I’ve had since 1997,” Clark said. “(Twp) wears clothing of various bright colors, uses hand puppets and gives out little ribbon roses. He generally interacts with children and the elderly.”
Clark said that the tradition and community he feels within the Medieval Fair have kept him coming back every year. Additionally, the joy of making people smile has inspired Clark to reprise his role for the past 11 years.
“There is adrenaline every single time you see a look of excitement, wonder or just sheer enjoyment on the face of anybody, especially a child,” Clark said. “Putting smiles on people’s faces is what keeps me coming back and that’s what’s made it far more than worthwhile.”
One of the main goals of the Medieval Fair is to transport patrons into an immersive dream where they forget about reality. Eckart wrote that watching fairgoers experience that fantasy is one of her favorite parts of the event.
“Seeing wonder, excitement, amusement in the eyes and faces of the attendees as they become completely involved in the event and forget the daily worries and stresses for a moment,” Eckart wrote in an email to the Daily.
As one of the largest nonpermanent fairs, Edwards said that the Norman Medieval Fair is an unreplicable family experience. New entertainment acts, artisans, vendors and the shuffling of stage schedules makes for a unique event each year.
“It is an experience like none other. Most of what we think of as renaissance fairs or medieval fairs are like theme parks. You pay at the door and they’re permanent installations,” Edwards said. “Because it’s a tent city that pops up for one weekend, by the next weekend you can’t tell that it was there.”
Given the inclusion of over 200 booths, entertainment and games, Eckart wrote that she assures there is something at the Medieval Fair for everyone.
“Whether you love drama, comedy, music, dancing or are into sports, games, or are into shopping for amazing arts and crafts, or an amazing variety of fair food, or just love people watching, there is something for everyone’s preference,” Eckart wrote.
To those who are unsure about attending the Medieval Fair, Clark said that anyone can attend for free, even to watch a single act or browse vending booths.
“All of this is completely free,” Clark said. “You can go down there and you can watch performances on stage and even if you don’t want to buy anything, you can look at the waves of over 200 vendors.”
Clark said that he encourages all who have never attended the Medieval Fair to visit and experience the cast’s shared imagination.
“Come down and get a little slice of the dream, because that’s what it is. It’s a three-day dream of a romanticized Middle Ages fair to allow us to live a simpler and happier part of our existence,” Clark said.
The Medieval Fair is set to occur on Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Reaves Park and is free to the public.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Nikkie Aisha and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
