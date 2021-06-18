Future Society of Central Oklahoma to present virtual fundraiser auction for 2022 SoonerCon 30 Convention

The Future Society of Central Oklahoma will hold an online auction, June 21-27, raising funds to run Oklahoma’s longest-running pop culture convention.
According to a press release from The Future Society of Central Oklahoma, SoonerCon – a nonprofit convention volunteer organized since 1986 – has suffered substantial revenue loss due to cancellations related to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
In 2016, fandom community members founded the group to oversee “the planning and production of SoonerCon,” which has promoted “the arts, literature and the sciences through the lens of pop culture.” The event has drawn more than 3,000 participants each year and represents significant economic impact to the metro.
Board president Carmen Bryan said in the release that SoonerCon was able to “hit the ground running again” and orchestrate the auction after it was awarded the City of Norman Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant of $10,000 in February.
The auction will include over 100 items such as Star Wars collectibles, original artwork, games, signed books, geek accessories, local craft brew and outing packages, jewelry and more, according to the release. Items were donated by artists, small businesses and community members wishing to support the convention.
According to the release, all funds raised by the auction will go toward the next convention – SoonerCon 30 – scheduled for June 24-26, 2022, at the Embassy Suites in Norman.
“As we all begin to heal from the damage of the pandemic, the generous and passionate support we have received from the community has been both staggering and humbling,” Matthew Cavanaugh, chair of SoonerCon’s fundraising committee, said in the release. “It is the ember of hope we all need to move forward.”
