Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, Factory Obscura to host back-to-school party, present new immersive art experience

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is partnering with Factory Obscura to host a back to school party at the Fred Jones Museum on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7-9 p.m. to celebrate the start of a new school year. It is also to present to students the new, immersive art experience Factory Obscura’s SYNESTHESIA.
There will be free pizza and bottomless deserts, as well as music tailored by DJ Bronte and a circus performance by Inspyral Circus.
SYNESTHESIA was inspired by the medical condition of the same name, in which someone can experience color in other ways beyond visually.
Kelsey Karper, one of the co-founders of Factory Obscura, said SYNESTHESIA is a response to the vast color palette of the permanent museum exhibition, especially that of Olinka Hrdy, a former OU student who was an active artist in the 1920s.
“The SYNESTHESIA artist team was really drawn to the work of Olinka Hrdy,” said Karper. “We really focused on some of the color palettes that drew us into her work and created spaces that dove into those colors.”
Students can explore SYNESTHESIA and its interactive colors, as well as the rest of the museum, during the party. The museum is also encouraging students to wear colors from the exhibition, such as yellow, chartreuse, aqua, lavender and fuchsia.
Kaylee Kain, the director of the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, hopes students get to know the art museum better by coming to the party.
“We hope that students will come to the museum and realize that it is here for them,” Kain said. “We want them to come here and engage with us and come relax here on campus.”
Visitors of the museum can also visit the Factory Obscura gift shop, where they sell merch and art made by local artists. The shop will be open during the party.
SYNESTHESIA and the gift shop opened on June 23 and will be available until June 4, 2023.
