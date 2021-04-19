Campus Activities Council's Speakers Bureau to host virtual talk 'Say yes to a night with Yes Theory'

Campus Activities Council’s Speakers Bureau will host a virtual talk with adventure-seeking comedic vlog group and YouTube personalities Yes Theory April 20.
Speakers Bureau is a group that brings speakers to OU to inspire and encourage students, said Speakers Bureau vice chair of events Caroline Potts.
Potts said Speakers Bureau felt Yes Theory was a great group to bring to a college campus to encourage students to say yes to opportunities and experiences out of one’s comfort zone.
“(Yes Theory) started out with nothing,” Potts said. “It just shows that you can do anything that you put your mind to … find your passion, find your drive and it can change your life.”
Yes Theory’s motto is “seek discomfort,” according to their website. The group consists of Ammar Kandil, Thomas Brag and Matt Dajer who travel the world making videos with the belief that “life’s most beautiful moments and meaningful connections exist outside our comfort zones.”
Past guests of Speakers Bureau include Rachel Lindsay of “The Bachelorette,” Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and Rainn Wilson from the TV show “The Office,” according to OU Campus Activities Council’s Instagram.
Each semester, committee members of Speakers Bureau get together and pitch ideas for the next speaker event. Potts said the idea to bring Yes Theory to OU was events committee member Chloe Biggers.
“I think it’s really cool that we have the opportunity to bring speakers from all over the country to our campus … if it just helps one person in the audience I think that’s a successful event,” Potts said.
Speakers Bureau is hosting a VIP contest for this event, Potts said. To enter the contest for a chance to meet Yes Theory, people must be following the organization’s Instagram and repost the picture of Yes Theory with the hashtag #yestoyestheory.
Speakers Bureau is also holding a giveaway of a bundle of gift cards to popular spots around Norman. To enter the giveaway, attendees must be following the account and post a picture of them in a group of less than 10 people watching the Zoom using the same hashtag as above.
The talk will take place at 7:30 April 20 on Zoom.
