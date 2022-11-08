Asian American Student Association to host Asian Food Fair to raise cultural awareness, funds for philanthropy project

The Asian Food Fair, hosted by the Asian American Student Association, is returning this year, featuring a variety of cultural foods.
The food fair is an opportunity for students to donate to the AASA’s philanthropy, as well as learn more about Asian American culture by trying different foods.
A variety of Asian American food will be sold in to-go boxes for $7, with a $3 discount if you are a member of the Asian American Student Association.
Syeda Sayera, food fair chair of the AASA and marketing sophomore at the university said that the event’s main goal is to raise money for the AASA’s official philanthropy.
“The whole purpose of Asian Food Fair is to raise proceeds for Holiday Head Start, where you create a memorable holiday experience for children in need,” Sayera said. “We buy gifts and provide food for them, and we basically make this whole event just so they can have that holiday experience.”
As food fair chair, Sayera is in charge of planning the whole event, and making sure they have enough profit in order to provide for the children.
The event is sponsored by donations from local restaurants, some of which provide food for the fair as well. Some of the businesses sponsoring this year include Go-Go Sushi, Momocha, and Magic Noodle, as well as OU’s Gender Equality Center and the Coca-Cola Company.
“We go to a bunch of Asian restaurants and collect sponsors who either give us food or money to donate,” Sayera said. “Their donations give us enough money to provide the food for the fair and put on the event. In the end everyone who comes to the food fair and buys a to-go box, helps donate money to Holiday Head Start.”
In addition to raising money for Holiday Head Start, another goal of the food fair is to educate OU students on Asian American culture.
“When it comes to the more Asian-American identity part of it, we’re able to create a diverse variety of Asian cuisines at the food fair,” Sayera said. “I make sure as much cultures in as much regions of Asia as possible are displayed and that we represent them all.”
Sayera also said that there is a lack of understanding of Asian American culture, and many people don’t even realize how many different countries are a part of it.
“Whenever people think of Indian food, people don't think of it as Asian food, but it is,” Sayera said. “It's making sure they know that those foods are also part of Asian culture. I want people to realize that Asia is a huge continent and there's so much diversity behind it.”
The food fair is not only an opportunity to eat, but an opportunity to help those in need and get educated about Asian American culture. It will take place this Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the South Oval. To learn more about the food fair and the AASA, visit their Instagram page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.