Sooner Legends announces closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

After 21 years, longtime Norman hotel and bar Sooner Legends has closed, the Norman staple announced Tuesday.
“None of us could have foreseen the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sooner Legends said on in a statement. “Hotel occupancy rates across the country have fallen to historic lows. We tried to weather the storm but being an independent and family owned business, it was impossible to hold on.”
Sooner Legends is known for being decorated with OU sports memorabilia, with each room dedicated to a different Sooner athlete and showcasing. Despite closing the hotel and bar, they will continue its catering services from a separate location.
"Owning a business like Sooner Legends Inn & Suites has afforded us the privilege of knowing wonderful employees and customers and we thank you," the statement said. "We are so grateful for your friendship and loyalty throughout the years.
"We will miss the nostalgia of what was Sooner Legends on a day-to-day basis."
