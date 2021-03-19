You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: No. 32 Sooners fall to No. 11 Baylor, 4-3, to open Big 12 play

Camila Romero & Martina Capurro

Then-junior Martina Capurro high-fives then-junior Camila Romero Feb. 15.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

No. 32 OU (8-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell to No. 11 Baylor (15-2, 2-0), 4-3, on Friday in Waco, failing to close out the Bears after holding a 3-1 lead at one point.

In doubles play, OU picked up its fourth-straight doubles point, setting a high tempo for singles play after two quick wins.The senior duo of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero defeated Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana in a quick 6-1 bout.

Junior-freshman pair Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman then beat the Bears’ Kris Sorokolet and Paula Barañano, 6-3, in their fourth-straight win, clinching the point for OU.

Sophomore sisters Carmen and junior Ivana Corley were deadlocked with Baylor’s Mel Krywoj and Angie Shakhraichuk, 5-5, when play ended and the Sooners were given the doubles point.

Singles action started off well with Capurro beating Shakhraichuk, 6-4 and 6-3, putting OU up 2-0 on the day. The Bears quickly struck back with Motosono falling to Barañano, 6-3 and 6-3.

Guzman retaliated, getting the Sooners’ third point in a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Herrero and putting all the pressure on Baylor. The three remaining matches were all decided in three sets.

Following two sets that saw momentum swing back and forth, Carmen Corley lost her third set and fell to Krywoj 2-6, 6-4 and 4-6. After storming through her second set, Ivana Corley led Hinojosa well into their third set. However, momentum shifted when Hinojosa began to come back, and after a close third set, Ivana lost the match 2-6, 6-0 and 6-7.

With the match tied 3-3, eyes fell to court three, which saw Podlinska take on Baylor’s Livia Kraus. Podlinska took the first set, but was unable to hold off Kraus in the next two, losing the match 6-3, 3-6 and 2-6.

The loss snaps a five-game win streak for the Sooners, who will rematch No. 2 Texas at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 21 in Austin. OU fell in its last match with the Longhorns, 4-3, and will be looking for redemption come Sunday.

